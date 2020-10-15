How the Biden Campaign Responded to the Hunter Email Story

The Biden campaign pushed back on the New York Post's bombshell report Wednesday about Hunter’s recovered emails, which include one allegedly showing that he arranged a meeting between his father and Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma Holdings, less than a year before the VP pressured Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor investigating the corrupt company.

The campaign acknowledged, however, that while no official meeting between then-Vice President Joe Biden and the executive at Burisma Holdings took place, they could not rule out an informal meeting between the two.

“We have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told Politico. “Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath.”

Bates added that the Biden campaign could not immediately respond to the story’s allegations in the Post story when it ran on Wednesday morning, because the publication “never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story. They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani — whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported — claimed to have such materials.” […] Biden’s campaign would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with Pozharskyi, which wouldn’t appear on Biden’s official schedule. But they said any encounter would have been cursory. Pozharskyi did not respond to a request for comment. And senior Biden advisers who spoke to POLITICO on Wednesday — including Michael Carpenter and Amos Hochstein, who staffed the vice president at the time — similarly said that while there was never an official meeting, it's technically conceivable that Pozharskyi would have approached Biden on the sidelines of some broader U.S.-Ukraine event. But they emphasized that they have no indication that happened, and that they had never heard of Pozharskyi before. (Politico)

The Biden campaign called a lid for the day shortly after the report’s release. Big Tech spent the rest of it covering for him by censoring the story on Twitter and Facebook, going so far as to lock the accounts of those who shared information about the report, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's.

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey issued a weak apology Wednesday evening, writing: “Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable.”

His tweet quoted the company’s policy about sharing “Hacked Materials,” but many Twitter users pushed back on that claim, including a Daily Caller reporter who showed the email was not hacked. He then had his account locked, too.