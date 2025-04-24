Trump Wanted Proof to Vote—A Judge Had Other Plans

Yet another federal judge has blocked one of President Donald Trump’s policies. This time, the issue is an executive order intended to improve election integrity.

US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly issued a partial preliminary injunction on an order that would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, CBS News reported. It would also mandate that all ballots must be received by Election Day.

A federal judge on Thursday agreed to block portions of President Trump's executive order that seeks to overhaul U.S. elections, including a provision that would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote in federal elections. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly agreed to partially grant a preliminary injunction sought by three different groups of plaintiffs, including voting rights groups and the Democratic Party, finding that they are likely to prevail in their challenge.

The judge blocked the Trump administration from implementing two provisions of the executive order signed by the president last month: the first orders the Election Assistance Commission, a federal independent regulatory commission, to add a "documentary proof of U.S. citizenship" requirement to the standardized national voter registration form; and the second ordered federal voter registration agencies to "assess" citizenship before providing a federal voter registration form to people who receive public assistance.

🚨Just in: D.C. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly who is 82 years old has blocked President Trump's election executive order that requires proof-of-citizenship mandate for voter registration pic.twitter.com/ye2V6GLBRT — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 24, 2025

Kollar-Kotelly argued that the Constitution “entrusts Congress and the states – not the president – with the authority to regulate federal elections.”

"Consistent with that allocation of power, Congress is currently debating legislation that would effect many of the changes the President purports to order. And no statutory delegation of authority to the Executive Branch permits the president to short-circuit Congress's deliberative process by executive order,” she continued.

Trump’s executive order, titled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections” argues that “the United States now fails to enforce basic and necessary election protections employed by modern, developed nations, as well as those still developing.

Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic. The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election. Under the Constitution, State governments must safeguard American elections in compliance with Federal laws that protect Americans’ voting rights and guard against dilution by illegal voting, discrimination, fraud, and other forms of malfeasance and error. Yet the United States has not adequately enforced Federal election requirements that, for example, prohibit States from counting ballots received after Election Day or prohibit non-citizens from registering to vote.

This is the latest in a slew of judicial actions against the Trump administration’s policies. Most of the rulings involve immigration, but many on the left have taken issue with his other policies as well.