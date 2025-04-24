Progressive Host Amazed How Libs Cannot Wrap Their Heads Around This Simple Concept
Watch 'America’s Most Controversial White House Correspondent' Wreck a CNN Reporter to His Face

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 24, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Her name is Natalie Winters. She’s a White House correspondent for Steve Bannon’s War Room, and she’s ruffled feathers of the establishment press who can’t get their heads around why they’re mocked, hated, and distrusted. Winters has been criticized for her attire in the White House Press Room in a media narrative that resembles Mean Girls. It doesn’t matter. Like most supporters of President Trump, she can take the hits and dish them out, like when CNN’s Donie O'Sullivan tried to press her on her media credentials. 

Before we mention her brutal takedown of CNN here, it needs to be said the lack of self-awareness from the mainstream press is astounding. Your influence is waning, your product is subpar, and that’s why millions are turning to new information ecosystems. Saying ‘I’m a reporter with The New York Times’ is akin to wearing a sign saying, ‘I’m brain damaged; seek an adult if you see me trying to put my fingers in an electrical socket.’ 

“Are you a real journalist,” asked O’Sullivan, which is a ridiculous question. First, anyone can be a reporter—enough with this gatekeeper mentality. We’ve stormed the keep, dude. It’s ours now. But Winters had a better line: “The rest of the media covered for a president that was essentially dead. You failed. That’s why new media is here.” 

Her answers did not disappoint, and you know the rest of the old school establishment was seething over these words.

