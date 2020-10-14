Jack Dorsey Ratioed for Non-Apology on Election Interference

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey issued a non-apology on Wednesday after the tech giant censored the New York Post and put its large thumb on the scale to further rig the election for Joe Biden.

Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable. https://t.co/v55vDVVlgt — jack (@jack) October 14, 2020

Twitter is citing policies to defend the censorship, but the policies don't seem to apply to the Post's reporting on the alleged corruption of the Biden family.

(Via The Hill)

The decision was made based on the platform’s hacked materials policy, a spokesperson for Twitter told The Hill. The same policy was implemented over the summer to ban links to a trove of hacked police documents called “BlueLeaks.” According to the policy, discussion of hacks “including reporting on a hack, or sharing press coverage of hacking” does not violate the rules. The Twitter spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about why the Post’s reporting is not included under that exemption

The tech behemoth also did nothing to stop an anonymously sourced report alleging that President Trump called fallen World War One soldiers "suckers" and "losers" or to suppress coverage of President Trump's illegally-acquired tax returns. Those were hacked somehow.

For many, Twitter's election interference was finally a bridge too far in the company's partisan censorship.

YOU SHOULD NOT BE INTERFERING IN ELECTIONS ON BEHALF OF YOUR PREFERRED CANDIDATE PERIOD. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 15, 2020

Maybe it wasn’t just the lack of context but the action itself — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 15, 2020

What is your evidence that the materials were "obtained through hacking?" — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 14, 2020

There is no evidence that the emails were obtained via "hacking." Please revise. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 15, 2020

Weird how your shitty communicators and censorship always seem to come down against republicans and in favor of democrats. The senate needs to haul your ass down to DC — again — so you can answer some questions. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 15, 2020

.@Twitter @jack this is not nearly good enough. In fact, it’s a joke. It’s downright insulting. I will ask you - and @Facebook - to give an explanation UNDER OATH to the Senate subcommittee I chair. These are potential violations of election law, and that’s a crime https://t.co/Rylva8UJv9 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 15, 2020