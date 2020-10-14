Power Mad Twitter Suspends WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's Personal Account

The New York Post broke politically-damaging news about Joe Biden on Wednesday, reporting on recovered emails that further prove Hunter Biden sold access to his father during the Obama administration. The emails referenced a meeting Hunter Biden allegedly arranged between then-Vice President Joe Biden and an executive at the corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, the same corrupt company that paid Hunter Biden over $80,000 a month in an apparent effort to buy influence with Joe Biden. And the effort appears to have worked.

Twitter and Facebook felt the need to protect Joe Biden from the negative press and took the unprecedented step of censoring the Post's story. The power-mad company then locked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's Twitter account after McEnany shared the story.

(Via The Post)

“Your account has been locked,” a message from the social media network informed McEnany, whose account has more than 1 million followers. “We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules,” the network said, highlighting her prior tweet with a link to The Post’s article. Without providing any evidence, Twitter said McEnany — who shared a screenshot with The Post — violated “our rules against distribution of hacked material.” McEnany told The Post she will not comply with Twitter’s request that she delete her tweet to restore access to her account. “This is a story reported by the New York Post and Fox News with the Biden campaign notably not disputing the authenticity of the emails,” McEnany said. “I will not comply with censoring reporting that may not fit the ideology of Silicon Valley. This is abominable and not the American way.”

BREAKING: Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like. pic.twitter.com/eR8HhkgqVY — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2020

The president and several GOP lawmakers called out Twitter and Facebook for their blatant election interference. The president also reiterated his call on Congress to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, a law protecting social media giants like Twitter and Facebook from being held liable for content on their sites.