Twitter Suspends a Daily Caller Reporter for Diving Deeper Into Hunter Biden's Emails

Twitter on Wednesday posted an "explanation" for why the New York Post's story about Hunter Biden's emails was censored on the social media platform. One of their main reasons for suspending accounts that posted the story had to do with their "hacking policy," which prohibits users from utilizing the platform "to distribute content obtained without authorization."

The Daily Caller's Andrew Kerr had his account suspended for tweeting a screenshot of the New York Post's story and a thread about why the information wasn't from a so-called "hacking."

Twitter has locked the account of our reporter @AndrewKerrNC for tweeting a screenshot from the NY Post story disputing the possibility of the Hunter Biden emails being a hack pic.twitter.com/HwFoFoZnIp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 15, 2020

As Kerr noted, Hunter Biden dropped off his computer to a repair center in Delaware. It was considered abandoned because it was left at the shop for more than 90 days without payment. There seems to be some confusion about when the abandoned property becomes the shop owner's property. In the Post's article, the repairman stated it's after 90 days. Delaware law, as Kerr discovered, states property has to be in the shop owner's possession for more than one year.

Per Delaware code, any person who is left in possession of ABANDONED personal property "shall be vested with complete and absolute title to said abandoned personal property."https://t.co/3Aa0jIUEyC https://t.co/q6DeZi9UR1 pic.twitter.com/ZPu8n1BaSM — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 14, 2020

So if Hunter was the one that left the computer with the repair shop, then failed to retrieve that laptop after 90+ days after signing quote saying the computer would be "treated as abandoned" after 90+ days, then it sounds like this isn't a hack. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 14, 2020

The quote that the customer signed defines "abandoned" as 90+ days, but Delaware code defines "abandoned" as 1 whole year.



Also, property that was stolen is not deemed as "abandoned personal property."https://t.co/SVsGYqA82D pic.twitter.com/klFYj7uwIV — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 14, 2020

The other issue is whether or not this data is considered "hacked." If Hunter Biden turned the computer over so someone could recover data then the repair shop owner didn't "hack" the computer. They were authorized to retrieve data, which they did.

It was the data that was recovered that caused the repairman to contact the FBI. He was concerned about what he discovered on the laptop.

If Hunter was the one to give the computers to the shop and authorize them to "recover data to store server," this doesn't look like a hack at all.



If the computer was stolen by someone else, who then gave it to the shop, then this could end up being a hack. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 14, 2020

Bottom line: We just don't know. Need more facts.



Anyone telling you this is a hack based on the facts we know at the moment is playing you.



/thread — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 14, 2020

Calling into account the various possibilities surrounding the story is what journalists do. Reporters have an obligation to get to the bottom of the story and expose corruption. That is literally in the job description. But because Big Tech doesn't like what's being discovered, censorship is suddenly okay in their eyes.