Censorship

Twitter Suspends a Daily Caller Reporter for Diving Deeper Into Hunter Biden's Emails

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 10:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
Twitter Suspends a Daily Caller Reporter for Diving Deeper Into Hunter Biden's Emails

Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Twitter on Wednesday posted an "explanation" for why the New York Post's story about Hunter Biden's emails was censored on the social media platform. One of their main reasons for suspending accounts that posted the story had to do with their "hacking policy," which prohibits users from utilizing the platform "to distribute content obtained without authorization."

The Daily Caller's Andrew Kerr had his account suspended for tweeting a screenshot of the New York Post's story and a thread about why the information wasn't from a so-called "hacking."

As Kerr noted, Hunter Biden dropped off his computer to a repair center in Delaware. It was considered abandoned because it was left at the shop for more than 90 days without payment. There seems to be some confusion about when the abandoned property becomes the shop owner's property. In the Post's article, the repairman stated it's after 90 days. Delaware law, as Kerr discovered, states property has to be in the shop owner's possession for more than one year.

The other issue is whether or not this data is considered "hacked." If Hunter Biden turned the computer over so someone could recover data then the repair shop owner didn't "hack" the computer. They were authorized to retrieve data, which they did. 

It was the data that was recovered that caused the repairman to contact the FBI. He was concerned about what he discovered on the laptop.

Calling into account the various possibilities surrounding the story is what journalists do. Reporters have an obligation to get to the bottom of the story and expose corruption. That is literally in the job description. But because Big Tech doesn't like what's being discovered, censorship is suddenly okay in their eyes.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

'This Is a Dark Moment': Tucker Obliterates Big Tech's Censorship of the NY Post
Beth Baumann
Jack Dorsey Ratioed for Non-Apology on Election Interference
Bronson Stocking
Power Mad Twitter Suspends WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's Personal Account
Bronson Stocking
Hawley to ACB: Biden-Burisma Corruption Case Might Come Before You on SCOTUS
Bronson Stocking
The Type of Leader We Can Expect Joe Biden to Be
VIP
Ellie Bufkin

PA Police Chief Had to Resign Because of His Wife's Political Stance
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular