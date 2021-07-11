USADA Responds to Letter from AOC, Raskin, Says Sha’Carri Richardson's Suspension is 'Heartbreaking'

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has responded to the letter from Democratic lawmakers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Jamie Raskin (Md.) regarding the suspension of sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who will miss out on competing in the Olympics due to a positive marijuana test.

The agency said in its letter to the two members of Congress on Friday that Richardson's suspension was "heartbreaking" and that rules pertaining to marijuana use "must change."

USADA said that, while they support and have lobbied for the altering of the current marijuana policy set by the World Anti-Doping Agency, they are still required to enforce the current rules.

"The anti-doping rules are legislated by WADA based on the consensus of Stakeholders worldwide," the letter said. "USADA does not make or have a direct vote on the anti-doping rules but, as a WADA Code Signatory, we are required to enforce them."

"During the Stakeholder comment phase of the rule-making process, USADA has advocated for more flexible and fair rules to address the use of marijuana by athletes," it continued. "While those rules have indeed become more flexible and fair over time, USADA has argued for still more changes and will continue to advocate for changes going forward."

The organization said that it wants to mitigate such "harsh consequences" for positive marijuana cases similar to Richardson's.

USADA also pointed out that "most governments in the world have been very reluctant to take marijuana off the prohibited list for public health reasons."

Richardson won the 100-meter at the Olympic trials last month with a time of 10.86 seconds. However, due to her suspension, her results at the trials have been disqualified and she will not compete in the race in Tokyo.

While she would be eligible to compete in the 4x100-meter relay on Aug. 6, which takes place after her suspension has expired, USA Track and Field left her off the team, so Richardson will miss the entirety of the Olympics.

Richardson said she takes "responsibility for my actions," when explaining that she used marijuana as a coping mechanism following the death of her mother.

After Richardson accepted the suspension from the USADA following her positive test, the agency said in its letter to the lawmakers that "there is no longer any legal process to challenge it or to reverse it."