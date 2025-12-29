CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR VIP SALE Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
SNAP Waivers Mean These States Will Ban Junk Food Purchases Starting in 2026

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 29, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

This writer is old enough to remember that the debate over whether or not food stamps should cover junk food isn't a new thing. It goes back years. She's also old enough to remember when Democrats pushed for soda taxes as a way to discourage the consumption of unhealthy foods. 

But something changed, and that something is President Trump. As part of his administration's MAHA agenda, President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. have pushed to reform SNAP and ban its use in the purchasing of junk food. 

In 2022, nearly two million Americans died from obesity and other preventable chronic illnesses. Obesity in America has risen nearly ten percent in the past 25 years, and more than a quarter of Americans suffer from chronic diseases. Much of this is borne by consuming ultra-processed foods; 79 percent of those who consumed mostly those foods were at greater risk for obesity.

Starting next year, however, 18 states will ban junk food for SNAP users.

Here's more:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved waivers for 18 states that ban the use of SNAP benefits to buy certain sugary foods and drinks.

The USDA has been approving SNAP food-choice waivers since May.

Starting in 2026, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Florida, West Virginia, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Hawaii, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee will prohibit the use of SNAP benefits to buy items like soda, energy drinks, candy and prepared desserts.

The restrictions will impact about 14 million people in those 18 states.

Related:

SNAP

According to Politico, the rules are causing "confusion" in states and retailers. 

“It’s just a classic government operation where they’ve thrown this out there, and well-meaning though they may be, it’s caused mass confusion, and it’s making some retailers question whether they’re going to stay with the program or not,” said Joe Lackey, president of the Indiana Grocery and Convenience Store Association.

The meltdowns, which have been ongoing for a while, continue. Back in August, one mom was livid that new SNAP rules would "deny" her daughter popsicles.

Now another is whining that hot chocolate and sugar-free candy might be on the chopping block.

"When it comes to no candy and no junk on food stamps, she says, "where's the line drawn? Like, can I still buy hot chocolate? Can I still buy some sugar-free candy? Can I still buy protein bars? They have chocolate on them."

She continues, "Can I still buy chocolate fudge Pop-Tarts? Can I still buy the cacao? You don't even know what cacao is. I just want to know where the line is drawn when it comes to no junk on food stamps."

"Because are you gonna take away hot chocolate from people? Are you gonna take away sugar-free candy from the elderly or from diabetics who, that's the only candy they can have? Are you gonna...you're gonna take those things away from the elderly and the disabled? So I would like to know where is your line and where have you drawn it?"

The short answer is this: the elderly and diabetics (many of whom would bristle at being called "disabled") are still free to buy junk food and candy. With their own money. 

When you rely on the government to pay for your food, the taxpayers who are footing the bill get a say. If you don't want someone else telling you what you can and cannot buy, pay for your own groceries.

The entitlement and ingratitude is off the charts. 

"SNAP: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Not the soda, nachos, apple pies and pizzas you think you are entitled to on my dime," wrote one social media user.

"The point of food stamps is to meet needs, not wants. She clearly has her needs amply met," wrote another.

"Beans, rice, eggs, milk, bread,  butter, meat, vegetables, cheese, salt and pepper. Anyone could live well on those foods, and they would qualify as 'Supplemental NUTRITION Assistance.' Big Food would be Big Mad about it though, so her Pop-Tarts are safe," said a third.

And the word "supplemental" means "provided in addition to what is already present or available to complete or enhance it." So the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is meant to enhance what is already there — i.e., SNAP users should be buying most of their own groceries to begin with.

