AOC, Raskin Request Reinstatement of Olympian Suspended for Pot Use

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Jamie Raskin (Md.) are lobbying for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to reconsider the month-long suspension of U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson following a positive marijuana test.

“We urge you to reconsider the policies that led to this and other suspensions for recreational marijuana use, and to reconsider Ms. Richardson’s suspension," the lawmakers wrote in a Friday letter. "Please strike a blow for civil liberties and civil rights by reversing this course you are on.”

Richardson tested positive for THC, a component of marijuana, after winning the women’s 100-meter dash last month at the U.S. Olympic trials. She tested positive for the substance in Oregon, one of the 18 states to have decriminalized recreational marijuana use.

The NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL have all ended the suspension of athletes for marijuana use.

The USADA announced that Richardson accepted the one-month suspension and that her results, including those at the Olympic trials, have been "disqualified, and she forfeits any medals, points, and prizes."

The congresswomen objected to THC being considered "substance of abuse” by the World Anti-Doping Agency, which was the criteria used to issue the suspension.

The agency placed THC in this category along with cocaine, ecstasy and heroine, all of which they said is “frequently abused in society outside the context of sport.”

However, the lawmakers said in the letter that, if they want to remain consistent, WADA must also prohibit alcohol and cigarette use.

The letter argues that WADA's anti-marijuana policy contributes to the War on Drugs that has disproportionately impacted communities of color.

“We are also concerned that the continued prohibition of marijuana while your organizations allow recreational use of alcohol and other drugs reflects anti-drug laws and policies that have historically targeted Black and Brown communities while largely condoning drug use in white communities,” the letter reads. “Anti-marijuana laws have a particularly ugly history of systemic racism.”

Richardson apologized for her actions but said, as Townhall previously reported, that she turned to marijuana to ease the pain that came after the death of her mother.

She will miss out on competing in the 100-meter at the Tokyo Olympics this month but, if selected by USA Track and Field, could run in the 4x100-meter relay on Aug. 6.