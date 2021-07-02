Sha'Carri Richardson Explains Marijuana Use After Suspension from Olympic Games

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson explained her reasoning for marijuana use Friday after being suspended from the Olympic Games for a positive drug test.

Richardson, won the 100 meter dash in the Olympic trials last month, violated the anti-drug policy set by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the International Olympic Committee-affiliated body that monitors the drug use by global competitors.

The 2021 World Anti-Doping Code classifies THC as a “substance of abuse” due its frequent use outside of athletics.

She said that she resorted to marijuana use to cope with the trauma that ensued following the death of her mother.

"We all have our different struggles, we all have our different things we deal with, but to put on a face and have to go out in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain," Richardson said on NBC's "Today" show. "Who are you? Who am I to tell you how to cope when you're dealing with a pain or you're dealing with a struggle that you've never experienced before or that you never thought you'd have to deal with. Who am I to tell you how to cope? Who am I to tell you you're wrong for hurting?"

“Don’t judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster.”



The United States Anti-Doping Agency on said Friday in a statement that Richardson has accepted a one-month suspension from the Tokyo games. Her placements in the U.S. Olympic trials have been disqualified, which means any medals, points and prizes will be forfeited.

"Richardson accepted a one-month period of ineligibility that began on June 28, 2021, the date of her provisional suspension," the USADA said. "Richardson’s period of ineligibility was reduced to one month because her use of cannabis occurred out of competition and was unrelated to sport performance, and because she successfully completed a counseling program regarding her use of cannabis."

Richardson will miss out on competing for the Olympic 100-meter after finishing five runs in under 11 seconds this season.

However, she could take part in the 4x100-meter relay on Aug. 6 if she is selected by USA Track and Field. Six runners were entered into the 4x100 pool, four are qualifiers based on performances in the individual 100-meter race and the remaining two will be chosen by USATF.

"If I'm allowed to receive that blessing [compete in Tokyo] then I'm grateful for it," Richardson said. "But if not, right now I'm just going to focus on myself."

Richardson said that, regardless of what happens surrounding this year's games, she has a number of Olympic opportunities ahead of her.

"This is just one Games. I'm 21, I'm very young. ... I have plenty of Games left in me to compete in and I have plenty of talent that backs me up, because everything I do comes from me naturally. No steroid, no anything," she said. "This incident was about marijuana, so after my sanction is up I'll be back and able to compete, and every single time I step on the track I'll be ready for whatever anti-doping agency to come and get what it is that they need."