FBI Attempts to Do Damage Control After Initiating Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

The FBI is attempting to do damage control after it was revealed the law enforcement bureau initiated and carried out a significant portion of the kidnapping plot against Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year.

"Partnerships are key to disrupting violent plots. With the terror threat growing more insular, awareness and reporting are crucial," the FBI posted on a their website this week. "This is especially true for domestic terrorism—defined as violent, criminal acts committed by individuals or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature. Because the FBI’s mission includes protecting the free speech rights of Americans, we need a clear reason to act or investigate. A person’s beliefs can never be the sole reason to open an investigation."

Protecting the United States from terrorist attacks is the #FBI’s top priority. We work closely with our partners to disrupt violent plots and keep our communities safe from harm. #NatSec https://t.co/wZvCL1JoLq — FBI (@FBI) July 22, 2021

FBI Director Christopher Wray is also weighing in and attempting to reassure Americans the FBI respects their rights.

“The FBI holds sacred the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment freedoms," he said.

The FBI's heavy involvement in the plot raises serious questions about how the agency conducts operations, for what purpose and to what extent agents were involved in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Are you the same FBI that rented an apartment for two of the 9/11 hijackers, and the same FBI that claimed the attempted assassination of Republicans was “suicide by cop,” and the same FBI that claimed Ft. Hood was “workplace violence,” or was that a different FBI? Clowns. https://t.co/7PJjCa2nby — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 22, 2021