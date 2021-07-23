FBI

FBI Attempts to Do Damage Control After Initiating Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The FBI is attempting to do damage control after it was revealed the law enforcement bureau initiated and carried out a significant portion of the kidnapping plot against Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year. 

"Partnerships are key to disrupting violent plots. With the terror threat growing more insular, awareness and reporting are crucial," the FBI posted on a their website this week. "This is especially true for domestic terrorism—defined as violent, criminal acts committed by individuals or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature. Because the FBI’s mission includes protecting the free speech rights of Americans, we need a clear reason to act or investigate. A person’s beliefs can never be the sole reason to open an investigation."

FBI Director Christopher Wray is also weighing in and attempting to reassure Americans the FBI respects their rights. 

“The FBI holds sacred the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment freedoms," he said. 

The FBI's heavy involvement in the plot raises serious questions about how the agency conducts operations, for what purpose and to what extent agents were involved in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. 

Most Popular