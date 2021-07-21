Corruption

The FBI's Involvement in Michigan Kidnapping Plot Raises Questions About January 6

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
The FBI's Involvement in Michigan Kidnapping Plot Raises Questions About January 6

Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

As Matt covered earlier today, it has been revealed the FBI had an enormous role in the kidnapping plot of Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year. In fact, informants came up with the idea. 

"An examination of the case by BuzzFeed News also reveals that some of those informants, acting under the direction of the FBI, played a far larger role than has previously been reported. Working in secret, they did more than just passively observe and report on the actions of the suspects. Instead, they had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception. The extent of their involvement raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them," Buzzfeed reports.

Whitmer blamed the plot on President Trump and accused him of fueling the extremists who planned to kidnap her. Turns out, it was the FBI. 

The FBI's signifiant involvement in the Whitmer case is raising serious questions about what role the politicized bureau played in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. This is especially pressing given the law enforcement agency still hasn't caught the suspects who placed pipe bombs, which was caught on video, at the RNC and DNC headquarters the night before. Hundreds of other arrests have been made. 

A number of individuals arrested and charged for breaching the Capitol did not vote in the 2020 presidential election.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Communications Director Admits They’re Trying to Censor Conservative News Sites
Katie Pavlich
LA Tech Professor Tweets Support for Rand Paul's Neighbor
Rebecca Downs
Rand Paul’s Criminal Referral for Dr. Fauci Has Officially Been Delivered
Katie Pavlich
Poll: American Women Are Not Fans of Kamala Harris
Rebecca Downs
Senate Republicans Block Vote on Infrastructure Bill
Rebecca Downs
Judges Just Ruled Against Trans Youth Laws the Biden DOJ Went After
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular