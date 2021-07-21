The FBI's Involvement in Michigan Kidnapping Plot Raises Questions About January 6

As Matt covered earlier today, it has been revealed the FBI had an enormous role in the kidnapping plot of Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year. In fact, informants came up with the idea.

"An examination of the case by BuzzFeed News also reveals that some of those informants, acting under the direction of the FBI, played a far larger role than has previously been reported. Working in secret, they did more than just passively observe and report on the actions of the suspects. Instead, they had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception. The extent of their involvement raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them," Buzzfeed reports.

The FBI should be commended for stopping the kidnapping plot that they conceived and organized https://t.co/YNTYOciXEr — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 21, 2021

The thwarted plot of kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks a lot like FBI entrapment to me https://t.co/a4Duv2gBqe — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) July 20, 2021

Whitmer blamed the plot on President Trump and accused him of fueling the extremists who planned to kidnap her. Turns out, it was the FBI.

The FBI's signifiant involvement in the Whitmer case is raising serious questions about what role the politicized bureau played in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. This is especially pressing given the law enforcement agency still hasn't caught the suspects who placed pipe bombs, which was caught on video, at the RNC and DNC headquarters the night before. Hundreds of other arrests have been made.

This is why it was ignorant and/or dishonest to treat questions about FBI's role in 1/6 as a deranged conspiracy. FBI has been concocting terror plots for decades. It was a key part of the 1st War on Terror. They had informants/agents in the 1/6 groups. These questions are vital. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 21, 2021

Huh. Makes me think the FBI does actually know who planted the pipebombs at the RNC and DNC ahead of January 6 and why the suspects haven’t been caught. https://t.co/5rSIm0nyph — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 21, 2021

A number of individuals arrested and charged for breaching the Capitol did not vote in the 2020 presidential election.