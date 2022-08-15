Watch This House Democrat Try to Avoid Answering If Biden Should Run In 2024

Progressive Congressman Jammal Brown (NY) is the latest Democrat in the Congress to awkwardly try to avoid answering whether he believes President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024 amid low poll numbers and questions about his health.

"Congressman, do you want him to run again?" CNN host Brianna Keilar asked.

"Well, I want us to keep winning as Democrats right now in the House. I mean, we’re talking a year or two away. I’m not thinking a year or two away," Brown replied.

"Well, how about you walk and chew gum at the same time and tell us if you think that he should run again or not?" Keilar pressed.

“Here’s the most important thing for us to focus on right now. We have to keep the House, which I think we have a chance to do. We have to win multiple seats in the Senate, which I know we have a chance to do. And once we do that, we show our strength as a party, which will make him stronger and will help us as we enter 2024," said Brown.

Other New York House Democrats have also avoided endorsing Biden for 2024. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney initially said she believed Biden wouldn't be running for president again. She later begged for forgiveness on CNN and said Biden has her support if he goes on the campaign trail again. Her primary opponent Congressman Jerry Nadler said it was "too early" to say.

Congressman Dean Phillips, a House Democrat from Minnesota, flat out said Biden should not run and revealed other House Democrats feel similarly.

"To answer your question directly, which I know is quite rare, uh no, I don't," he said, noting he does have respect for Biden.



