It Begins: One House Democrat Says Biden Shouldn't Run In 2024

Congressman Dean Phillips, a House Democrat from Minnesota, said during a radio interview on Friday he does not believe President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024, saying there needs to be a younger generation in charge.

During the Chad Hartman radio show on WCCO-AM, Phillips said while he has respect for Biden, his time in politics should come to a close, according to MinnPost.

"I think the country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats who step up," he said, adding Biden's age is a concern not only for him, but other House Democrats as well.

When asked if he wants Biden to run in 2024, PHILLIPS said: “To answer your question directly, which I know is quite rare, uh no, I don't.” — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 29, 2022

Other Democrats in Congress have been reluctant to to say whether they think Biden should run again in 2024 as his polling numbers continue to go into the gutter. Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) said she did not want to answer that particular question during an interview with a local news outlet.

Biden has become radioactive even on the campaign trail. Congressman Tim Ryan, who is running for Senate in Ohio against Republican J.D. Vance, did not endorse Biden when asked about 2024 because he is focused on his own major election. He also said he does not want Biden, or anyone else, to join him in Ohio.