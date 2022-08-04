House Dem Grovels for Forgiveness From Biden After Saying He Won't Run In 2024

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) is walking back her assessment that President Joe Biden will not be running for office again in 2024 after stating her thoughts on the matter during a primary debate.

Maloney is in a tough reelection fight against Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) following their districts being redrawn. During the same debate, Nadler said it was too early to say whether Biden should be running for president in 2024.

"Should President Biden run again in 2024?"



Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler: "Too early to say."



Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney: "I don't believe he's running for re-election."



?? pic.twitter.com/HzrUCVVYPF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2022

"You are a fan of his. You are a fan of his, to be clear, even as you said that you think he won’t be running," CNN anchor Brianna Keilar told Maloney on Thursday.

"Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won't be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100 percent. You have deserved it. You are a great president and thank you for everything you've done for my state and all the states and all the cities in America. Thank you, Mr. President," Maloney said right into the camera.

"I think that debate may have been — we will see if he hears that. I bet he probably will," Keilar reassured Maloney.

More and more Democrats in Congress are either refusing to say whether they would support Biden's run in 2024 or have flat out said someone else should run as his poll numbers reach historic lows amid a bad economy, increasing inflation, and an ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.



