Host of 'The View' Spews Outrageous Lies About the GOP

Sunny Hostin, one of the hosts on "The View," said during Thursday's episode that one of the reasons she believes Democrats have seen an increase in party affiliation is because the GOP is nothing more than a party of white supremacists.

"A new Gallup poll shows the largest increase in Democratic Party affiliation in nearly ten years. People are seeming to be quite surprised by this. Sunny, why do you think this swing to the left seems to be happening?" Whoopi Goldberg asked.