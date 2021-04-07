'The View' Goes After Republican Governors: Vaccine Passports Are Not a 'Radical Idea'

Some of the hosts on "The View" went after Republican governors during Wednesday's episode who announced they are preemptively banning the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports.

Whoopie Goldberg said she was unsure how "comfortable" air travelers would be if they did not know whether their fellow passengers got a COVID vaccine.

"But maybe I’m crazy. Is this asking — is asking for proof of vaccination — we ask for it from people from other countries — you have to prove you’re vaccinated in order to get into the country. So, is this crazy asking for proof of — of vaccination? Am I crazy, Sunny?" Goldberg asked.

"No, you’re not. I think what’s interesting is that, you know, there are Republicans that are saying that this is a radical idea. And it’s just not a radical idea. It’s not novel. It’s not new," Sunny Hostin said. "I mean, anyone that has children in school know that in order for your kids to go to school you have to show proof of vaccine. I’ve traveled internationally and I know all of you have traveled internationally, you have to show certain proof of vaccination."

Hostin said it is a personal choice to get vaccinated but if someone chooses to not get a COVID vaccine then "you don’t necessarily get to travel internationally, you don’t get to go into certain events and venues and then you also don’t get to super spread the variant to people that have been vaccinated. It’s just a matter of public health. This is not a political issue."

States whose governors have banned vaccine passports, to varying degrees, or voiced opposition to the idea include Florida, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, Nebraska, and South Carolina.

Nebraska will not participate in any vaccine passport program. This concept violates two central tenets of the American system: freedom of movement and healthcare privacy. https://t.co/iGBKqDIqQ0 — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 31, 2021

President Biden and the Democrats want to force Americans to present a “vaccine passport” upon demand, yet they oppose presenting an ID to cast a vote.



Vaccine passports will have no place in South Carolina. The very idea is un-American to its core. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 1, 2021



