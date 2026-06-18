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Tipsheet

It Looks Like Europe's Parliament Has Finally Had Enough of Illegal Immigration

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 18, 2026 12:15 PM
It Looks Like Europe's Parliament Has Finally Had Enough of Illegal Immigration
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

A stunning moment came out of a European Parliament vote on Wednesday, as MEPs chanted "send them back" while voting to pass mass deportation directives, giving power back to member states. 

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Some leftists were heard responding with "shame on you," though they were drowned out by the majority.

MEPs voted 418-218 on Wednesday to pass migration measures that give power back to member states to deport illegal aliens. 

The policy allows member states to establish return hubs in non-EU countries that have established an agreement with the EU to take in deportees. Agreements may only be made with countries that "uphold human rights, international law and the principle of non-refoulement." The legislation describes detainment decisions as an individual assessment, ordering detainment "if migrants are not cooperating, present a risk of absconding, or pose a security risk. Detention will have to be ordered by an administrative or judicial authority and may last up to 24 months." 

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EUROPEAN UNION ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Dutch MEP Malik Azmani of Renew Europe praised the new legislation, saying: 

Today Europe delivered. People rightly expect that those with no right to stay return to their countries of origin. That's why I have one clear priority: effective, realistic return measures. And after almost 20 years of standstill, Europe finally has them. Return is the final piece in Europe's migration system, and I'm hugely proud it's now in place.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also called the move a "great success" in a post on X.

Translation: "Today Italy has achieved a great success: the European Parliament has approved the new European Regulation on returns. A historic measure that allows for the quick return of those who have no right to stay in the European Union." 

The vote follows a wave of crime and nightmarish reports detailing mass sexual abuse gangs that infiltrated Europe. While the perpetrators in recent cases, such as Henry Nowak's murder and the attempted Belfast beheading, were granted a stay, Europe faces a massive immigration problem with an estimated 3.5 to 5.5 million illegal aliens currently residing. A recent report released by MEP Rupert Lowe revealed shockingly horrific details about predominantly Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs that targeted about 250,000 British girls across nearly half of the U.K. for years. 

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The passage and reaction to this legislation signal the start of the take-back of the West, and this is only the beginning. 

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