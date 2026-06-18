It Looks Like Europe's Parliament Has Finally Had Enough of Illegal Immigration

A stunning moment came out of a European Parliament vote on Wednesday, as MEPs chanted "send them back" while voting to pass mass deportation directives, giving power back to member states.

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SHOCKING: The European Union Parliament BREAKS OUT into “Send them back!” after passing the strictest-ever migration law to RAMP up mass deportations.



The Return Regulation passed by a vote of 418-218. pic.twitter.com/TuBZKUIkhm — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 17, 2026

Some leftists were heard responding with "shame on you," though they were drowned out by the majority.

"Send Them Back" chants ring out as the EU passes a mass deportations directive. New ringtone: pic.twitter.com/ZaH8k02yxl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 17, 2026

MEPs voted 418-218 on Wednesday to pass migration measures that give power back to member states to deport illegal aliens.

The policy allows member states to establish return hubs in non-EU countries that have established an agreement with the EU to take in deportees. Agreements may only be made with countries that "uphold human rights, international law and the principle of non-refoulement." The legislation describes detainment decisions as an individual assessment, ordering detainment "if migrants are not cooperating, present a risk of absconding, or pose a security risk. Detention will have to be ordered by an administrative or judicial authority and may last up to 24 months."

Dutch MEP Malik Azmani of Renew Europe praised the new legislation, saying:

Today Europe delivered. People rightly expect that those with no right to stay return to their countries of origin. That's why I have one clear priority: effective, realistic return measures. And after almost 20 years of standstill, Europe finally has them. Return is the final piece in Europe's migration system, and I'm hugely proud it's now in place.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also called the move a "great success" in a post on X.

Oggi l’Italia ha ottenuto un grande successo: il Parlamento europeo ha approvato il nuovo Regolamento europeo sui rimpatri. Un provvedimento storico che consente di rimpatriare velocemente chi non ha titolo a stare nell’Unione europea. pic.twitter.com/DZoxkoATtK — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 17, 2026

Translation: "Today Italy has achieved a great success: the European Parliament has approved the new European Regulation on returns. A historic measure that allows for the quick return of those who have no right to stay in the European Union."

The vote follows a wave of crime and nightmarish reports detailing mass sexual abuse gangs that infiltrated Europe. While the perpetrators in recent cases, such as Henry Nowak's murder and the attempted Belfast beheading, were granted a stay, Europe faces a massive immigration problem with an estimated 3.5 to 5.5 million illegal aliens currently residing. A recent report released by MEP Rupert Lowe revealed shockingly horrific details about predominantly Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs that targeted about 250,000 British girls across nearly half of the U.K. for years.

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The passage and reaction to this legislation signal the start of the take-back of the West, and this is only the beginning.

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