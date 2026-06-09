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Sickening: African Migrant Brutally Stabs, Attempts to Decapitate Man in Belfast

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 09, 2026 10:45 AM
Sickening: African Migrant Brutally Stabs, Attempts to Decapitate Man in Belfast
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Chaos continues across the Atlantic, as video surfaced last night of an African migrant brutally stabbing and attempting to decapitate a man in Northern Belfast. Bystanders jumped in to chase off the suspect. 

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The victim, who is in his 40s, was rushed to the hospital and suffered grave injuries to his face, neck, and back, and remains in serious condition. While the attacker was initially believed to be Somali, police are now reporting that the man arrested on suspicion is Sudanese and in his 30s. Reports are emerging that the suspect was given leave to remain, with a five-year U.K. visa. The policy allows illegal aliens to remain in a country for a period of time without achieving citizenship status. 

Leader of the Reform UK Party, Nigel Farage, who has vowed to carry out mass deportations if elected, weighed in Tuesday morning.

UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer called the attack "horrific" and thanked bystanders who intervened.

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AFRICA CRIME KEIR STARMER UNITED KINGDOM

In a statement to Newsweek, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said, “This brutal attack will have sent shockwaves through the community causing real concern. I want to reassure the local community that we are treating this attack with the utmost seriousness.”

 Henderson assured the public that community safety is a top priority and said officials are working fervently to provide answers. He asked that video footage stops circulating to avoid causing the victim and his family any further trauma. 

The stabbing comes less than a week after video footage was released of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old U.K. man who was stabbed to death by another man alleging he was the victim of a racist attack. The video sparked massive outrage over the police mishandling, as well as legislation that permitted such an attack to occur. 

Although protests are anticipated, police in Belfast are not advising businesses to shut down, saying, "We here in Northern Ireland are very experienced at facilitating protests in a peaceful way and let people have their voice heard and if there are protests we very much hope they will be in that way."

Details will continue emerging as police further their investigation into the incident.  

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