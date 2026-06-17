Bombshell UK Report Exposes Sinister Sexual Abuse and Torture of 250,000 Girls by Mostly Muslim Men

Note: This article contains particularly disturbing details regarding the sexual abuse of minors.

A 215-page report released to the public last night details a nightmare that occurred on a colossal scale under the noses of every U.K. official. The "Rape Gang Inquiry," released by Reform U.K. Parliament member Rupert Lowe, reported that 250,000 white British girls across 149 districts in the U.K. (nearly 40 percent of all U.K. districts) were subjected to "repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma." The report estimates that 87-95 percent of the perpetrators are predominantly Pakistani Muslims, though smaller groups of Somali, Iranian, Syrian, Turkish, and other Muslim origins were also involved. According to the report, the "vast majority" of men were not prosecuted for their crimes.

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The UK rape gang inquiry report just dropped and it should make your blood boil:



1. At least 250,000 young White girls were groomed, raped, trafficked, and tortured.



2. Perpetrators followed consistent tactics of befriending vulnerable girls as young as 11 with gifts, drugs,… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 16, 2026

“While Sir Keir Starmer was the Director of Public Prosecutions, it has been reported that 13,000 suspected rape gang members and paedophiles were let off with warning letters.” https://t.co/ZxlbHQFg8b pic.twitter.com/WF9oCyOePx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2026

Girls were lured by providing drugs and alcohol, and taken from schools, homes, and streets in broad daylight. The girls were then repeatedly raped and tortured on camera while being called white trash. Many became pregnant and were forced to have abortions, while others were trafficked to various cities and even to the Middle East, where they were forced into Islamic marriages.

Specific testimonies expose sinister details of the abuse, which followed girls from adolescence into adulthood. Many of the victims grew up in abusive homes and never escaped the cycle. Some others had parents testifying on their behalf, detailing all the times their daughters went missing and the secondary abuse inflicted upon families as a result of a widespread institutional failure.

Her daughter was being regularly gang raped by pakis and the police's response was:



"You should just be glad your child is being taught a different culture"



Heads must roll. pic.twitter.com/srpBTNRsOq — Matthew (@OswaldsTopGuy) June 16, 2026

One witness, Fiona, described her situation as follows:

I was beaten regularly. I was drugged, filmed being raped, and the footage was distributed. I sustained broken bones, facial injuries, and severe trauma. I was subjected to racial abuse in the community and blamed by families of the perpetrators.

It's hard to put into words..



A Police officer returned a little girl back to her r4pists and said "have fun with her."



Heads must roll. https://t.co/oxljtbCNEQ pic.twitter.com/XtlHKrIZnm — Humble Flow (@HumbleFlow) June 17, 2026

Another witness, Taylor, described the Islamic element. "Before they raped me, they would chant 'Bismillah Hir Rahman Nir Rahim', which translates to, 'In the name of Allah, The Most Gracious and The Most Merciful."

Every testimony discloses countless instances of girls being dismissed by law enforcement, social services, NHS, Parliament, and schools, despite victims being found with perpetrators and showing significant physical signs of abuse, with evidence of grooming present on their phones. The dismissals were driven by political correctness and fear of racist accusations. Of the few reported cases, the perpetrators' races and ethnicities were omitted.

"Were Britain functioning effectively, these girls would have received considerable state protection. However, every one of our institutions failed them catastrophically," the report reads. It continues, laying a hefty blame on the U.K. Labour Party, the current party in power, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

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There are no words to respond to the sheer scale and details of the evils that occurred. Every single person involved in ignoring or facilitating this nightmare must be prosecuted, and the U.K. has no choice but to pursue mass deportations and do what it can to restore the West.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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