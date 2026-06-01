Slain Student's Family Blasts Chicago's Sanctuary Policies After Killer Found With Weapon in Jail

As rioters continue causing chaos outside of a New Jersey ICE detention facility, parents of the late Sheridan Gorman are reminding Americans of the devastating effects of leftist policy on illegal immigration. Sheridan Gorman was just 18 years old when she was shot and killed by an illegal alien less than a mile from Loyola University Chicago's campus. This week, Gorman's alleged killer, Jose Medina, 26, was found with a shank while in prison awaiting his murder trial.

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👉 Full story here: https://t.co/Q5Tya22bme — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) May 29, 2026

Gorman's parents, Tom and Jessica, are fiercely speaking out against Chicago's sanctuary city policies that cost their daughter's life.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! The illegal alien who killed young Chicago woman Sheridan Gorman has just been found in jail with a SHANK



"He's now reportedly been found in jail with a homemade weapon. Other inmates feared for their safety!"



This is the same guy JB Pritzker and Dems wanted to… pic.twitter.com/RSRqVfuR74 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 1, 2026

JUST IN: Sheridan Gorman's family blames sanctuary policies and "failed removal policies" for the murder of their daughter, allegedly by an illegal immigrant with a criminal background.



Speaking outside the Cook County courthouse following a discovery hearing, Sheridan's father,… pic.twitter.com/1cdAGfY4v8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 1, 2026

“Let’s stop pretending this man is harmless... He was a danger outside, and he is apparently a danger inside. These policies did not protect Sheridan. They protected him.” Tom Gorman said,

Outside the courtroom, he continued, saying, "I hear our Governor talk about these policies as if it's this great wonderful thing, and it triggers us."

Jessica Gorman choked back tears as she said, "Imagine your child running for their life and never coming home, and then tell me how you would vote for these policies."

Medina illegally immigrated to the U.S. from Venezuela in 2023 and was caught and released twice due to Chicago's sanctuary policies. There was a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shooting.

The Gorman family reminded Democrats of the direct consequences of a weak immigration policy that protects illegal aliens and leaves innocent Americans dead. Sheridan Gorman should still be alive today.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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