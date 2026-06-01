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Tipsheet

Talarico Campaign Refuses to Deny He Had Inappropriate Relationships With Other Staffers

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 01, 2026 7:00 PM
Talarico Campaign Refuses to Deny He Had Inappropriate Relationships With Other Staffers
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Following Townhall’s exclusive report that Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico had used his position to help his abortion lobbyist girlfriend secure a taxpayer-funded job in the Texas Legislature, Townhall requested comment from the Talarico campaign to ask if the candidate had ever pursued a romantic relationship from any other of his staffers.

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Talarico has said that he has been in a committed relationship with his former chief of staff Brianna Menard for four years, despite her only leaving his employ just three and a half years ago. 

Further, statements from Rep. Salman Bhojani showed that Talarico had reached out to his colleague “shortly after” he won his March primary in 2022 to help secure Menard a job. The Talarico campaign has stated that Menard only left Talarico’s office after the two “developed feelings” for one another so that they could date. Around the same time, Menard would post an erotic sung poem onto her Instagram about a mystery individual.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Menard would not join Bhojani’s staff until January of 2023, ten months after the two apparently acknowledged their feelings for one another.

Townhall’s requests were met with radio silence from the Talarico campaign, who refused to deny that any other problematic romantic pursuits may have occurred in the Talarico office.

Likewise, the Texas political outlet Texas Scorecard had asked the Talarico campaign similar questions. The Talarico campaign outright refused to answer their questions over the ethical considerations of a registered lobbyist dating an elected official, or whether or not employer-employee relationships were common practice for the public official.

Talarico will face off against Republican nominee Ken Paxton for control of the Senate seat in November.

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So, Nancy Mace's Gubernatorial Hopes Might've Been Nuked From Orbit... Matt Vespa
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