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Fetterman Drops the Hammer on Democrats' Tone Deaf Response to Sheridan Gorman's Murder

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 24, 2026 3:45 PM
Fetterman Drops the Hammer on Democrats' Tone Deaf Response to Sheridan Gorman's Murder
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Senator John Fetterman blasted the Democratic party for its poor response to the death of Sheridan Gorman, a student at Loyola University who was murdered by an illegal immigrant who had been caught and released twice under the Biden administration.

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Rather than express regret or even sympathy, Democrats sought to blame Gorman for her own murder.

Fetterman, as usual, appears to be the only voice of reason in his party, and blasted the response of some of his allies.

"This is like, why, why can't we just talk about that life lost? Why can't we just acknowledge that this is a serious, serious failure?" he asked. "It's devastating as a father."

"Again, I was the lead as a Democrat for Laken Riley," he added, explaining that it should be common sense to protect the United states and its citizens from people who shouldn't even be in the country in the first place.

"Well, this person was in custody twice, two times, you had two chances. I mean, what does that suggest to you about what ICE is trying to do in a lot of these American cities?" Fox News' Bill Hemmer asked.

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"Yeah. I mean, I think only seven or eight Democrats even voted for, for Laken Riley. Why can't you just agree that if you're breaking the law and you're already here illegally, deport them?" Sen. Fetterman said. "I just don't understand. And then tragedies, just what happened to that young woman, you know, they are going to continue to happen."

"It's just, that's justice. That's beyond common sense. Why can't you just support this? It's, why is that unreasonable to anybody?" he added.

"Can you answer that?" Hemmer asked.

“Yeah, well, I mean, I guess they’re afraid of the base,” Fetterman replied. “I am constantly punished,” he added, before acknowledging that despite the heat he may get from other Democrats, “I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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Did You See This Clip of Obama's CIA Director Talking About Iran? Matt Vespa
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