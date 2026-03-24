Fetterman Drops the Hammer on Democrats' Tone Deaf Response to Sheridan Gorman's Murder

Senator John Fetterman blasted the Democratic party for its poor response to the death of Sheridan Gorman, a student at Loyola University who was murdered by an illegal immigrant who had been caught and released twice under the Biden administration.

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Rather than express regret or even sympathy, Democrats sought to blame Gorman for her own murder.

Meet Chicago Democrat and 49th Ward Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who pretty much blamed Sheridan Gorman for her own murder:



“The kids were out doing normal things people do in the neighborhood. And it sounds like this might have been a wrong-place, wrong-time situation, running into… pic.twitter.com/QkJnRGqIaG — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 23, 2026

BREAKING: DHS confirms that the suspect in custody for murdering Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman in Chicago is a Venezuelan illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden administration in May 2023. DHS says he was also released from local custody… pic.twitter.com/tIo3iSualm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

Fetterman, as usual, appears to be the only voice of reason in his party, and blasted the response of some of his allies.

"This is like, why, why can't we just talk about that life lost? Why can't we just acknowledge that this is a serious, serious failure?" he asked. "It's devastating as a father."

"Again, I was the lead as a Democrat for Laken Riley," he added, explaining that it should be common sense to protect the United states and its citizens from people who shouldn't even be in the country in the first place.

"Well, this person was in custody twice, two times, you had two chances. I mean, what does that suggest to you about what ICE is trying to do in a lot of these American cities?" Fox News' Bill Hemmer asked.

"Yeah. I mean, I think only seven or eight Democrats even voted for, for Laken Riley. Why can't you just agree that if you're breaking the law and you're already here illegally, deport them?" Sen. Fetterman said. "I just don't understand. And then tragedies, just what happened to that young woman, you know, they are going to continue to happen."

"It's just, that's justice. That's beyond common sense. Why can't you just support this? It's, why is that unreasonable to anybody?" he added.

"Can you answer that?" Hemmer asked.

“Yeah, well, I mean, I guess they’re afraid of the base,” Fetterman replied. “I am constantly punished,” he added, before acknowledging that despite the heat he may get from other Democrats, “I think it’s the right thing to do.”

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) EVISCERATES his own party for ignoring the fact an illegal alien killed Chicago student Sheridan Gorman in JB Pritzker's Illinois



"I guess they're afraid of the base!"



"Only 7 or 8 Democrats voted for Laken Riley Act! Why can't you… pic.twitter.com/6n92ZjXbLr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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