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Tipsheet

DHS Identifies Chicago Murder Suspect As Venezuelan National Released by Biden Admin in 2023

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 22, 2026 5:26 PM
DHS Identifies Chicago Murder Suspect As Venezuelan National Released by Biden Admin in 2023
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

A suspect who is in custody for allegedly murdering a Loyola University student in Chicago is an illegal alien from Venezuela who was caught and released by the Biden administration in 2023, according to a new report. 

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The suspect, Jose Medina-Medina, is suspected of killing 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman in Chicago, Illinois. Gorman was shot in the head around 1 a.m while she was walking with friends, according to a local media report. 

The Department of Homeland Security asked Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker not to release the suspect. 

DHS said that Medina-Median was caught by Border Patrol on May 9, 2023 by the U.S. Border Patrol and released into the country under the Biden administration. He was then released again on June 19, 2023, following an arrest for shoplifting in Chicago, Illinois, according to DHS. 

Chicago is a sanctuary city. Both Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. Pritzker have opposed enforcing federal immigration laws. In August, Johnson signed an executive order that demanded the city not work with immigration officials to deport illegal aliens.

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CHICAGO DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

“Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder,”  Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. “We are calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods.”

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