DHS Identifies Chicago Murder Suspect As Venezuelan National Released by Biden Admin in 2023

A suspect who is in custody for allegedly murdering a Loyola University student in Chicago is an illegal alien from Venezuela who was caught and released by the Biden administration in 2023, according to a new report.

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The suspect, Jose Medina-Medina, is suspected of killing 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman in Chicago, Illinois. Gorman was shot in the head around 1 a.m while she was walking with friends, according to a local media report.

BREAKING: DHS confirms that the suspect in custody for murdering Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman in Chicago is a Venezuelan illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden administration in May 2023. DHS says he was also released from local custody… pic.twitter.com/tIo3iSualm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security asked Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker not to release the suspect.

DHS said that Medina-Median was caught by Border Patrol on May 9, 2023 by the U.S. Border Patrol and released into the country under the Biden administration. He was then released again on June 19, 2023, following an arrest for shoplifting in Chicago, Illinois, according to DHS.

Chicago is a sanctuary city. Both Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. Pritzker have opposed enforcing federal immigration laws. In August, Johnson signed an executive order that demanded the city not work with immigration officials to deport illegal aliens.

“Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. “We are calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods.”

It is inconceivable that sanctuary politicians like @JBPritzker continue to allow criminal illegal aliens to roam freely on our streets and violently murder our innocent citizens.



18-year-old Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman was shot and killed by Jose Medina-Medina, a… pic.twitter.com/k0ezmcQIIO — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) March 22, 2026

🚨🚨🚨NEW: Sheridan Gorman's family says its learned the suspect accused of shooting and killing the 18-year-old is a Venezuelan national pic.twitter.com/04r6p2xx6k — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) March 22, 2026

The case is developing of innocent, 18-year-old Loyola student Sheridan Gorman being randomly shot and killed near Chicago's lake front. Here's one of Governor Pritzker's videos from last summer where he tries to highlight the safety of Chicago's lake front. I can say I walked… https://t.co/SqqF0tSkvp — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) March 22, 2026

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Venezuelan migrant arrested after New York teen Sheridan Gorman is fatally shot near Loyola Chicago campus https://t.co/VmYHUYzYfW pic.twitter.com/xez72sMkj0 — New York Post (@nypost) March 22, 2026

Loyola student Sheridan Gorman shot and killed by illegal alien ( migrant) in Chicago, Illinois. If ICE was given assistance by Mayor Brandon Johnson & Governor J.B. Pritzker would she be alive today? pic.twitter.com/mrP7t5mimg — Mark Weyermuller (@publicpolicyman) March 22, 2026

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