Sheridan Gorman's Parents Fight Back Against the Democratic Party's Dangerous Immigration Policies

Sheridan Gorman was shot and killed in Chicago back in March by an illegal alien named Jose Medina, who never should have been in the country in the first place. But thanks to the Democratic Party's pro-illegal immigration, pro-crime policies, Medina was not only allowed in the country, but he was able to roam free, get a gun, and murder an innocent college student.

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Gorman's parents are not taking her death sitting down. They are speaking out against the policies that got their daughter killed and demanding accountability.

🚨 Sheridan Gorman's family just UNLEASHED on Democrat politicians who said their daughter, who was MURDERED by an illegal, was "at the wrong place at the wrong time"



"My daughter was NOT in the wrong place at the wrong time. THIS MAN WAS!"



YEAH, HE SHOULD'VE BEEN IN VENEZUELA! pic.twitter.com/phkO4Ev8ij — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 7, 2026

Chicago 49th Ward Alderwoman Maria Hadden said Gorman was in the wrong place at the wrong time after the murder. She was not. She had every right to walk along the lake with her friends. Medina should not have been there. Brandon Johnson said something similar, calling it an act of "senseless violence."

"This is not senseless violence," said mom Jess Gorman.

"This was preventable," added Madelon Gorman, Sheridan's sister. "Should never have happened. My sister should be here."

"Someone said wrong place, wrong time. The Alderwoman," Jess Gorman said. "And actually suggested that she might have startled this man, and that just, it flays me. It just lays my heart wide open. And honestly, my daughter was not in the wrong place at the wrong time. This man was. And every day, that's what we wake up with. And every day, we're going to fight."

"We're going to do everything we can. I cannot, as a mother ... this can touch anyone. It can touch anyone," she added.

They also said ICE could have saved their daughter.

Sheridan Gorman's mom is HELLBENT on supporting ICE after an illegal alien MURDERED her 18-year-old girl



"ICE could have saved our daughter—TWICE!"



"[Politicians] value these undocumented migrants more than they value our AMERICAN CHILDREN!"



"Choose US! Choose my American… pic.twitter.com/bEABbZersn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 7, 2026

"This is the first time that we've actually ever experienced evil in this world," Jess Gorman said. "We cannot let this happen to someone else. And speaking about these policies ... I don't understand ... ICE could have saved our daughter twice! It's a galling, galling thing."

"I want to understand desperately. I don't understand what choose are thinking. To me, thingsl ike that show they value these undocumented migrants more than they value our American citizens, our American children," she continued. "And, honestly, you almost just want to make a plea: choose us. Choose my American child. I'm gonna fight. I'm gonna fight for my child, and for yours."

Jess Gorman also fired back at the trial, where it's being claimed Medina isn't fit to stand trial.

🚨 ENRAGING COURTROOM REVEAL



Sheridan Gorman’s mother dropping hard truth after watching her daughter’s accused killer in court last week:

“They claimed he doesn’t understand English and has the mentality of a small child — so he can’t stand trial.”



Mom fired back:



“I saw him… pic.twitter.com/u2J93jL63w — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 7, 2026

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"I saw him stand in the courtroom, he can stand," said dad Tom Gorman.

"One thing that I thought was actually notable was they had explained to us that he does not understand any English and he, you know, has the mentality of a small child," Jess Gorman said. "First of all, a small child does not buy an illegal gun. A small child is not standing at the end of a pier, waiting to kill someone. And also, when he was speaking with the judge, you can see on the side there was a translator. He was not even waiting for the translator to speak before he was answering the judge who was addressing him."

"It just leads me to believe that it's not as they say. He understood that judge, he understood before the translator was even speaking. That in itself was a very hard truth, a very hard thing to watch," she said.

They also said President Trump and his team have been nothing but supportive in all of this.

Sheridan Gorman's mom: "President Trump called us — and despite what people might think, he did not say one thing political. He just basically held us. His whole team calling out wonderful, supportive things. He spoke to us as a father, as a grandfather."



❤️🕊️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QImpAsRUhw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 7, 2026

"The outpouring of support, love. President Trump called us, and despite what people might think, he did not say one thing political. He just basically held us. His whole team calling out wonderful, supportive things. He spoke to us as a father, as a grandfather. I actually cut him short because it was so emotional," Jess Gorman said.

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What happened to Sheridan Gorman and her family was preventable. Thanks to the Democratic Party and politicians who turn a blind eye to illegal immigration, however, there are many families just like the Gormans. It is commendable they are standing up and speaking out so, one day, such preventable horrors never happen to another family.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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