New York's Government Won't Hand Over Documents About the CDL Holder Who Killed Five in Massive Bus Crash

The Department of Transportation have announced that they have issued a subpoena to the state of New York after they have refused to cooperate in the investigation of a CDL holder who was unable to speak English that caused a crash that resulted in five fatalities.

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BREAKING: The US Department of Transportation confirms to @FoxNews that they have issued a subpoena to the state of NY after they allege the state has refused to cooperate with their investigation into Jing Shen Dong, the bus driver who allegedly caused a crash that killed five… pic.twitter.com/BJy8MJ59UP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 1, 2026

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: The Trump administration has just SUBPOENAED Kathy Hochul's New York because they are BLOCKING an investigation into the non-English speaking CDL driver who caused a fatal bus crash in Virginia — Fox's @BillMelugin_



He came from China, wreaked havoc, and… pic.twitter.com/UlGkXYd4PA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 1, 2026

Jing Shen Dong, a naturalized U.S. citizen from China, has been charged with manslaughter after causing a massive crash that led to the deaths of five and a further 44 injured. Four of those killed were the Doncev family, who were traveling to attend a wedding at the time of the crash. The other individual killed was a 25-year-old woman from Massachusetts.

Many of the injured are still being treated in area hospitals.

Update on the tragic bus crash in Virginia:



Five people are dead, including a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, after the driver of a motorcoach slammed into stopped traffic on I-95. @FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs and our investigators are on the ground at the crash… pic.twitter.com/NWPBd9aLPr — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 29, 2026

“If you can’t be properly trained, read our road signs, or communicate with law enforcement, you have no business driving a bus,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said following the incident. “Our investigators are reviewing New York licensing records, training documentation, and the driver's history. Any company, trainer, or school that contributed to putting an unqualified driver on the road will face intense scrutiny.”

Shen Dong was issued his CDL by the state of New York, but they have so-far refused to produce documents pertaining to Shen Dong’s schooling, training, and licensing. The subpoena requires that those documents be handed over by Wednesday morning or the federal government may pursue charges of criminal contempt.

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