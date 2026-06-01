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Here's What We Know About the Federal Judge Trying to Stop Renovations of the Trump Kennedy Center

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 01, 2026 1:30 PM
Here's What We Know About the Federal Judge Trying to Stop Renovations of the Trump Kennedy Center
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Late last week, a federal judge issued an order halting plans to renovate the Trump Kennedy Center. Judge Christopher Cooper issued the ruling on Friday afternoon, which also included the removal of President Trump's name from the famed D.C. entertainment venue. The order barred the Trump Kennedy Center Board from closing the venue for two years for the extensive renovation project.

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It turns out Judge Cooper was not only nominated by Barack Obama in 2014 but also has deep ties to other prominent Democrats. 

In 2008, Cooper volunteered to work on Obama's presidential campaign, and was a co-host of a Lawyers for Obama breakfast in D.C. the year before. Cooper was also part of the Vice-Presidential vetting team in 2008 and a canvasser in both Pennsylvania and Virginia in 2008 and 2009. From November 2008 to 2009, Cooper worked on the DOJ Agency Review Team, part of then-President-elect Barack Obama's transition team.

Cooper is a registered Democrat who was confirmed 100-0 in the Senate in 2014. He previously worked for at Covington & Burling, Baker Botts, and the Department of Justice from 1994 to 1996. Cooper interned with the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and has published a number of pieces on corruption. According to FEC records, Cooper has donated more than $30,000 to Democrats, including John Kerry, Terri Sewell, Michael Bennet, Barack Obama, and Mark Warner, as well as to the Baker Botts BlueBonnet Fund.

Cooper's wife, Amy Jeffress, who worked at the Department of Justice for nearly 20 years, also has ties to Democrats. Last year, she became Joe Biden's personal attorney and worked with the House select committee investigating January 6. Jeffress, who is also registered Democrat, has donated more than $40,000 to Democrats since 2007 including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

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BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JUDGES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

President Trump blasted the ruling in a Truth Social post.

"Can you imagine? A Barack Hussein Obama Judge named Christopher Cooper has stopped a magnificent structural and aesthetic rebuilding of the Trump Kennedy Center where millions of dollars of material, marble, furniture, steel, air conditioning, heating, and so much else was ordered, or soon to be ordered, with the end result being a structure that would no longer be in a potential state of collapse, rusted, rotted, and rat and bug infested, to one that would be the finest anywhere in the world," President Trump wrote.

"Now that won't happen anymore because a judge, whose wife is an anti-Trump hater, and he is too, decided, unprecedentedly, to not allow a desperately needed building renovation to go forward," the President continued. "The new building would have been incomparable, beautiful marble, magnificent chandeliers, the finest carpets, rugs, and furniture, designed at the highest level but, perhaps most importantly, replaced steel on many beams, columns, an girders, making the building structurally sound again."

Once again, a partisan judge with Democratic Party connections has issued a petty ruling against President Trump in an effort to stop the President's agenda and thwart the will of the American people. Judge Cooper was not only appointed to his position by Barack Obama, but was a long-time Obama volunteer, a Democrat donor, and his wife is now the personal attorney for Joe Biden. That screams judicial activism and not an opinion from a court interested in facts or the rule of law.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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