Platner Maintained Sexually-Suggestive Profile on 'Predator's Paradise' App Known For Child Exploitation

We Have the Results of Trump's Cognitive Score
We Have the Results of Trump's Cognitive Score
Why the Washington Nationals Just Fired One of Their Executives. Hint: It's Woke Nonsense.
Why the Washington Nationals Just Fired One of Their Executives. Hint: It's Woke...
Japan Overhauled Its Entire Intelligence Community...and One Nation Is Not Happy About It
Japan Overhauled Its Entire Intelligence Community...and One Nation Is Not Happy About It
Francesca Hong Envisions a World Without Prisons, and She Wants to Be Wisconsin's Next Governor
Francesca Hong Envisions a World Without Prisons, and She Wants to Be Wisconsin's...
VIP
Weren't Democrats Opposed to 'Christian Nationalism'?
Weren't Democrats Opposed to 'Christian Nationalism'?
VIP
Illegal Alien Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years for 20-Year Identity Theft, Benefits and Voter Fraud
Illegal Alien Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years for 20-Year Identity Theft, Benefits and...
White House Calls NYT Report on Vance Social Media Advice 'Complete Fake News'
White House Calls NYT Report on Vance Social Media Advice 'Complete Fake News'
The Nazi Tattoo, the Reddit Posts, and Now This: Graham Platner's Senate Campaign in Crisis
The Nazi Tattoo, the Reddit Posts, and Now This: Graham Platner's Senate Campaign...
NJ Man Charged After Allegedly Biting, Kicking ICE Officers at Newark Detention Facility
NJ Man Charged After Allegedly Biting, Kicking ICE Officers at Newark Detention Facility
James Talarico's Campaign Website Reveals His Radical Immigration Desires
James Talarico's Campaign Website Reveals His Radical Immigration Desires
VIP
Stephen Colbert's Failed Comedy Act Was Bleeding CBS Dry
Stephen Colbert's Failed Comedy Act Was Bleeding CBS Dry
EXCLUSIVE: James Talarico's Influence Helped Secure His Vegan Girlfriend a Tax-Payer Funded Job
EXCLUSIVE: James Talarico's Influence Helped Secure His Vegan Girlfriend a Tax-Payer Funde...
EXCLUSIVE: Karen Bass Is in 'Serious Jeopardy' of Losing Mayoral Race, Poll Suggests
EXCLUSIVE: Karen Bass Is in 'Serious Jeopardy' of Losing Mayoral Race, Poll Suggests
United Flight Forced to Land After Attempted Hijacking
United Flight Forced to Land After Attempted Hijacking
Tipsheet

Platner Maintained Sexually-Suggestive Profile on 'Predator's Paradise' App Known For Child Exploitation

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 30, 2026 6:30 PM
Platner Maintained Sexually-Suggestive Profile on 'Predator's Paradise' App Known For Child Exploitation
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Democrat candidate for Maine U.S. Senate Graham Platner has had a long history of sexual deviancy unearthed over the course of his political campaign. It’s previously been revealed that Platner has engaged in bouts of masturbation in public restrooms, had phone sex on a network compromised by the Taliban, and cried over the closure of a Thailand prostitution tax-loophole.

Advertisement

A recent report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that Platner has an account on an anonymous messaging platform known for playing host to countless sexual predators, Kik.

Platner’s account, which goes by the username phustle0331, remains active today. His chosen avatar is a mirror selfie where an individual appears to be dressed in nothing but a bath towel. The tattoos featured on the individual match tattoos that Platner had as recently as October when he conducted an interview with a local ABC affiliate, confirming that he is the individual pictured. Further, the username matches that of private Instagram account associated with Platner as well as his infamous Reddit account.



Platner’s Kik account, which he later admitted was his to the Wall Street Journal, was created on June 26, 2016. By that time, Kik has already garnered a strong reputation as a platform rife with predators seeking to sexually exploit children. Several cases received widespread attention, including a 2016 sting operation that resulted in the arrests of more than 2,600 predators. The issue was considered so prevalent that the New York Times published an exposé on the dangers the app posed to children.

Maine, the state Platner hopes to represent, has especially faced issues with residents using the platform to prey on children. In June of last year, one man received a sentence of 30 to 60 years for producing videos of children being sexually abused for users of the platform. Another case from September revealed that a man would attend children’s sporting events to obtain photos he would later sexualize through an AI generator.

Recommended

The Nazi Tattoo, the Reddit Posts, and Now This: Graham Platner's Senate Campaign in Crisis Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

Experts estimate that 70 percent of the anonymous messaging platform's users are aged 13 to 24. Recent rule changes to the app prohibit minors from accessing the app, but there is currently no age verification to ensure that users are actually adults. To this day, the app has been considered a “Predator’s Paradise.”

The predator-app using Platner, who is the favorite to receive his party’s nomination, is just days from his primary election. He is expected to face off against Republican incumbent Susan Collins in November in what is one of the most-watched races this cycle.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Nazi Tattoo, the Reddit Posts, and Now This: Graham Platner's Senate Campaign in Crisis Scott McClallen
Why the Washington Nationals Just Fired One of Their Executives. Hint: It's Woke Nonsense. Matt Vespa
We Have the Results of Trump's Cognitive Score Matt Vespa
White House Calls NYT Report on Vance Social Media Advice 'Complete Fake News' Scott McClallen
United Flight Forced to Land After Attempted Hijacking Joseph Chalfant
Japan Overhauled Its Entire Intelligence Community...and One Nation Is Not Happy About It Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Nazi Tattoo, the Reddit Posts, and Now This: Graham Platner's Senate Campaign in Crisis Scott McClallen
Advertisement