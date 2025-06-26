Homan Won’t Let Far-Leftist Running For NYC Mayor Keep ICE Away

Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday, will not be able to keep Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) away from the city if he wins the general election, according to border czar Tom Homan.

Mamdani has promised to “stop ICE agents from deporting our neighbors.”

“Well, good luck with that,” Homan said.

“I mean, matter of fact, the president made it clear we're going to double down and triple down [on] sanctuary cities. And why is that? It isn't to attack blue cities. It's because they're [a] sanctuary city. We know for a fact they're releasing public safety threats and national security threats back to the streets every day. They won't work with us. So where do we know there's a problem? We know there's a problem in New York. So, we're going to send more resources to New York. We're going to send more officers to flood the zone in the neighborhoods. And if we can't find them in the neighborhood, then we'll go to worksites, we'll flood the zone and worksites. We'll increase worksite [enforcement] by tenfold. He's not going to stop us,” Homan said.

Homan added that if Mamdani plans to close the ICE detention facility in New York, the federal government will just detain illegal aliens elsewhere.

“If he wants to remove these people away from their families and attorneys, so be it,” Homan said.

Homan has said similar things about other sanctuary cities as well, where ICE has either gone into certain cities to get rid of illegal aliens who are public safety threats or threatened to do so.

During the riots in Los Angeles earlier this month in response to ICE enforcement operations in the city, Homan made the case for the agency and its actions, saying that “ICE made Los Angeles a lot safer in the last couple of days. Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass should be thanking ICE for taking these public safety threats off the streets.”

Homan also threatened that ICE would revisit Boston to continue raids on criminal illegal aliens.

“I kept my promise. I said at CPAC, I was going to go to Boston and bring hell with me. And that's what we did. We went to Boston and brought hell to the illegal aliens who raped children, that traffic in drugs, and traffic in weapons. Four that we arrested up there were murderers,” Homan said at the time, adding that “until every public safety threat, illegal alien, every national security threat, illegal alien is eradicated from Massachusetts, we're going to keep going back.”

Homan has also told illegal aliens directly that they “cannot hide from ICE.”