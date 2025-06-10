Homan Says That Newsom and Bass Should Be Thanking ICE

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan said Monday that California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass should be thanking ICE instead of lambasting them for getting rid of public safety threats.

Advertisement

Mass rioting has been taking place in LA ever since ICE conducted raids in the city. The raids led to the arrests of numerous illegal aliens, including one whose criminal history, according to DHS, includes a conviction for second degree murder.

President Trump activated both the National Guard on Sunday and the Marines on Monday to deal with the riots.

“We've got to bring safety to this town. What angers me the most…people aren't looking at the facts. ICE arrested significant public safety threats [in] the last few days in L.A. We arrested a murderer — a Vietnamese national who murdered teenagers at a graduation party. We arrested several sexual predators — child sexual predators. We arrested people convicted of armed robbery, arrested people for domestic violence and all sorts of public safety threats,” Homan said. “ICE made Los Angeles a lot safer in the last couple of days. Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass should be thanking ICE for taking these public safety threats off the streets.”

Homan also made the case for Congress to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“We need to pass it. That gives us more resources, gives us more beds, gives us more transportation so we can go arrest these public safety threats more efficiently and quicker. We need that funding passed. It's also going to add to the border wall. We've got [the most] secure border in the lifetime of this nation. However, we've got to make those advancements permanent,” Homan said. “We need more border wall. We need technology at that wall. We need technology at the ports of entry. Congress needs to step up and fund us. ICE is vastly underfunded, understaffed. That's why we have help from all these other agencies out there. We've got over 20 million illegal aliens in the United States. At a minimum, we've got less than 5,000 deportation officers. So, Congress, you need to pass that big, beautiful bill so we get this work done more efficiently.”

“They gave the president a mandate, and I think when they gave the president this mandate, they gave every member of Congress the same mandate. Let's protect, let's secure that border, and keep it permanent. We need money to do that. And let's remove these public safety threats just as quickly as possible,” Homan continued.

On Sunday, DHS posted to X that the rioters “proudly fly foreign flags while burning American cities,” and that “lawbreakers will be brought to justice.”

These rioters proudly fly foreign flags while burning American cities.



The United States is a nation of laws, and lawbreakers will be brought to justice. https://t.co/7Whtz8iRyf — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 8, 2025

DHS also highlighted some of the arrests made in LA, making the city safer for residents.

ICE arrested Miguel Angel Palafox-Montes, an illegal alien, with criminal convictions for grand theft, narcotics violations, and identity theft. He has also been arrested for battery and burglary. Palafox-Montes has previously been voluntarily returned to Mexico twice. pic.twitter.com/fG1uGO2WYC — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 9, 2025

ICE arrested Rafael Gamez-Sanchez, an illegal alien, with a criminal conviction for vehicular manslaughter. pic.twitter.com/CXaH703zci — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 9, 2025

On June 7, ICE arrested Cuong Chanh Phan, a 49-year-old illegal alien from Vietnam.



In 1994, Cuong Chanh Phan and his gang member associates were asked to leave a high school graduation party following a dispute. They returned with semiautomatic weapons and fired shots at 30… pic.twitter.com/d7mfchhFWF — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 9, 2025

Advertisement

In April, Homan gave a speech from the White House warning illegal aliens that they “cannot hide from ICE.”

“We are actively looking for you. Federal law requires every alien in the United States who has been present in the United States for more than 30 days needs to register. For those 14 years or older, you need to be fingerprinted with the Department of Homeland Security. Federal law requires every alien in the United States to tell DHS in writing if you have a change of address within 10 days of changing that address. Failing to register with DHS and failure to tell DHS about your new address are criminal offenses and will be treated as such,” Homan had said at the time. “Starting today, make no mistake, if you are in the country illegally and you failed to do what the law requires, we will prosecute you, you will go to jail, and we will deport you.”