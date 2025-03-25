Rashida Tlaib Is Mad About Trump Bombing Terrorists
Tipsheet

Homan Going Back to Boston to Remove Illegals

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | March 25, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Border Czar Tom Homan plans to return to Boston “again and again” until every criminal illegal alien that is a public safety threat is removed.

This comes after a major sweep of the city that apprehended 370 illegals in the Boston area last month, which was conducted as part of an enforcement operation targeting illegal aliens with serious criminal records.

Homan told Newsmax that he followed through on the promise he made at CPAC last month.

“I kept my promise. I said at CPAC, I was going to go to Boston and bring hell with me. And that's what we did. We went to Boston and brought hell to the illegal aliens who raped children, that traffic in drugs, and traffic in weapons. Four that we arrested up there were murderers,” Homan said.

“We kept President Trump's promise. We will continue addressing public safety threats every day across this country,” Homan added.

Regarding the city’s leftist mayor, Michelle Wu, Homan said that her policies make Boston less safe, forcing federal officers to go into more dangerous conditions.

“Rather than arresting an illegal alien public safety threat, criminal, letting us arrest them inside of a county jail — when they're done with them — they release them back into the public. They release a public safety threat back into the public. That's just dumb, first of all,” Homan said. “She forced us to go to the neighborhood, which put the officers at great risk, puts the community at great risk. When you release a public safety threat back into the community to reoffend, that puts the community at great risk. It puts the officers at great risk. It puts the alien at great risk because anything can happen during a street arrest.”

“As a mayor, I would think her number one responsibility is the protection of her communities and to remove public safety threats from those communities. That's not what she's doing. But we'll do it for her. She can stay on the side. Get out of the way. We'll come and do it,” Homan continued.

Homan’s task force plans to continue, he said, until “until every public safety threat, illegal alien, every national security threat, illegal alien is eradicated from Massachusetts. We're going to keep going back.”

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

