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DHS Laid Waste to This Fake New York Times Report

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 21, 2026 11:45 AM
DHS Laid Waste to This Fake New York Times Report
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday refuted a New York Times report claiming the FBI would stop investigating altercations involving immigration agents.

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The New York Times reported that federal agents were informed that the Bureau would no longer investigate these incidents.

“This is FALSE,” DHS wrote in a post on X. “The relationship between DHS and @TheJusticeDept in investigating assault on federal officer cases has NOT changed, and @FBI will continue to investigate in accordance with agency policy. This administration has been clear, anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Times noted that some of these situations involve evidence that could lead to prosecuting DHS agents involved in violent encounters. The report claimed FBI managers received written notice of the change last Thursday. Responsibility for investigating these incidents would be shifted to Homeland Security Investigations, an agency that falls under the purview of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This would severely limit outside scrutiny of immigration agents.

The report came amid two recent deadly shootings involving ICE agents. On July 7, ICE officers in Houston conducted immigration enforcement operations and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, an illegal alien from Mexico, “attempted to evade arrest. From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense.”

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Related:

DHS FBI ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN LAW AND ORDER

Araujo later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He was not the intended target of the operation.

Less than a week later, ICE agents in Maine conducted surveillance on an illegal alien with a final order of removal. “An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and fearing for public safety an officer discharged his weapon,” the agency said.

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