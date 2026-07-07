Illegal Alien Shot After Attempting to Ram ICE Agent in Houston

Department of Homeland Security officials have announced that another illegal alien has been shot following an attempt to ram a federal law enforcement agent while trying to escape deportation.

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🚨 BREAKING: A Mexican illegal alien has been shot after trying to RAM and potentially KlLL ICE agents in Texas



The alien is reportedly DEAD.



PRAY FOR ICE, they deal with danger EVERY SINGLE DAY for mass deportations🙏🏻



"Enforcement officers were out here attempting to pull… pic.twitter.com/NVbS1TPk24 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 7, 2026

#BREAKING: An illegal migrant from Mexico was shot and killed in Houston by an ICE officer following a confrontation.



According to ICE, officers were trying to pull him over when he evaded arrest, rammed the ICE vehicle, and tried to run over the ICE officer. As a result, ICE… — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) July 7, 2026

The latest incident occurred in Houston, Texas on Tuesday morning when a Mexican illegal alien was stopped by federal authorities. Agents gave the alien verbal commands which were ignored. Upon hearing the commands, chaos unfolded at the scene.

The alien attempted to escape by ramming an ICE vehicle before trying to run over the agent. The agent returned fire in self defense, striking the alien. He was transported to the hospital and declared deceased soon after.

This is the second incident of this kind in just a week, as an ICE agent was forced to open fire on a vehicle in self-defense in Pennsylvania. The perpetrator managed to escape the scene and a manhunt ensued.

ICE officials have stated that investigators from the FBI have taken over the case and are actively on the scene.

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