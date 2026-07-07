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Tipsheet

Illegal Alien Shot After Attempting to Ram ICE Agent in Houston

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 07, 2026 9:00 PM
Illegal Alien Shot After Attempting to Ram ICE Agent in Houston
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Department of Homeland Security officials have announced that another illegal alien has been shot following an attempt to ram a federal law enforcement agent while trying to escape deportation.

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The latest incident occurred in Houston, Texas on Tuesday morning when a Mexican illegal alien was stopped by federal authorities. Agents gave the alien verbal commands which were ignored. Upon hearing the commands, chaos unfolded at the scene.

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Related:

FBI ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN TEXAS

The alien attempted to escape by ramming an ICE vehicle before trying to run over the agent. The agent returned fire in self defense, striking the alien. He was transported to the hospital and declared deceased soon after.


This is the second incident of this kind in just a week, as an ICE agent was forced to open fire on a vehicle in self-defense in Pennsylvania. The perpetrator managed to escape the scene and a manhunt ensued.


ICE officials have stated that investigators from the FBI have taken over the case and are actively on the scene. 

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