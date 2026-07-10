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The Talking Points Memo Went Out Over Latest ICE-Involved Shooting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 10, 2026 8:30 AM
The Talking Points Memo Went Out Over Latest ICE-Involved Shooting
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

ICE officials in Houston shot and killed an illegal alien during a targeted enforcement operation. That illegal alien, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, was in the country illegally for more than three decades.

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The Department of Homeland Security said Araujo refused to comply with ICE agents' orders and used his vehicle to ram an ICE vehicle and try to run over ICE agents.

"From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense," DHS wrote on X. "The driver was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. The driver was transported to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries. DHS-OIG is leading an investigation into the agent-involved shooting. FBI Houston is leading an investigation into the potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer. This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available."

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Related:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

Once again, resisting law enforcement and trying to harm ICE agents has deadly consequences.

But the Left, who haven't met a criminal illegal alien they don't adore, are calling for 'independent investigations' into the shooting.

"New York City stands with the Salgado family in demanding a full, independent investigation and real accountability. To the Salgado family and any immigrant family in this city living in fear: we grieve with you and we will continue to stand beside you in the pursuit of justice. Abolish ICE," Mamdani wrote.

Why does the Mayor of NYC think he has any say in what happens in Houston or with federal law enforcement? He doesn't.

Kamala Harris said the same thing.

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Two days ago, he was shot and killed by ICE agents on his way to work. Many of us have seen the horrifying video of him crying out in pain, and we continue to be outraged by the horrific and cruel actions of ICE under the Trump Administration," her post read. "Doug and my prayers are with Lorenzo's wife, his three sons, and all those who loved and knew him. I join his son Ronaldo in calling for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation."

None of them offer thoughts and prayers, or call for investigations, when an American is killed by an illegal immigrant. We've had several Americans killed by illegals who were wrongly issued CDLs, and just last week, Rashida Tlaib told Jessica Gorman, whose daughter Sheridan was killed by an illegal alien in Chicago, that Democrats had better things to do with their time than listen to Angel Families.

It's clear who the Democrats side with, and that's illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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