Tom Homan Sets the Record Straight on ICE Ending Vehicle Stops

There was probably a lot of frustration within Immigration and Customs Enforcement today: the agency was ordered by Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin to stop nearly all traffic stops following the officer-involved shooting in Maine. It seems to be an obstacle to enforcing the law. Footage of the ICE-involved shooting was released earlier today, showing Joan Sebastian Guerrero, 26, an illegal alien from Colombia, being shot and killed after he reportedly tried to run over federal agents.

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🚨 JUST IN: DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin PERSONALLY gave the order for ICE to SUSPEND ALL "non-urgent" vehicle stops, Susan Collins confirms



This is TOTAL CAPITULATION to the left. ICE arrests will drop off a CLIFF — just as leftist terrorists demanded.



Illegals will now… pic.twitter.com/UIPedctF70 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 14, 2026

New CCTV video shows the moment during an ICE immigration enforcement operation in Biddeford, Maine. DHS says an ICE officer opened fire after a driver allegedly attempted to flee during an effort to stop a vehicle leaving a residence under surveillance. pic.twitter.com/Q3T1qWk9Gu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 14, 2026

In speaking with numerous ICE sources today, most are expressing frustration that this will cause their arrest numbers to fall off a cliff while in effect. A large majority of their arrests involve vehicle stops. They will now largely have to rely on court arrests, detainer… https://t.co/wQFjXQmozD — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 14, 2026

The order was not fully carried out, but border czar Tom Homan clarified on Fox News that ICE agents are well-trained, have good intelligence, and can still apprehend illegal aliens before they reach their vehicles. Also, this order is temporary:

Tom Homan SHUTS DOWN speculation these ICE-involved shootings are occurring because agents lack proper training:



"The officers involved in these shootings are well-trained. They're not apart of that new hires [...] I asked ICE to give me the training curriculum for the academy.… pic.twitter.com/BhAY0PS6rp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2026

Border Czar Tom Homan speaks out on the decision for ICE to scale back vehicle stops:



"It's not a policy change, it's a temporary pause [...] I think it's gonna be a short pause and I'm confident ICE is well-trained in vehicle stops and you're gonna see us keep moving forward… pic.twitter.com/tq5g2eNiAG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2026

"It's not a policy change, it's a temporary pause [...] I think it's gonna be a short pause and I'm confident ICE is well-trained in vehicle stops and you're gonna see us keep moving forward [...] Let me say this too, I hear a lot of noise, this is going to affect ICE arrests, and it's not going to [...] We know vehicle assaults are up 3,400 percent. So, if we can arrest that alien outside that vehicle and take that two ton weapon away from them, that's good in some instances."

The hunt continues.