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Tipsheet

Tom Homan Sets the Record Straight on ICE Ending Vehicle Stops

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 14, 2026 10:30 PM
Tom Homan Sets the Record Straight on ICE Ending Vehicle Stops
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

There was probably a lot of frustration within Immigration and Customs Enforcement today: the agency was ordered by Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin to stop nearly all traffic stops following the officer-involved shooting in Maine. It seems to be an obstacle to enforcing the law. Footage of the ICE-involved shooting was released earlier today, showing Joan Sebastian Guerrero, 26, an illegal alien from Colombia, being shot and killed after he reportedly tried to run over federal agents. 

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The order was not fully carried out, but border czar Tom Homan clarified on Fox News that ICE agents are well-trained, have good intelligence, and can still apprehend illegal aliens before they reach their vehicles. Also, this order is temporary:

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ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER

"It's not a policy change, it's a temporary pause [...] I think it's gonna be a short pause and I'm confident ICE is well-trained in vehicle stops and you're gonna see us keep moving forward 

[...]

Let me say this too, I hear a lot of noise, this is going to affect ICE arrests, and it's not going to 

[...]

We know vehicle assaults are up 3,400 percent. So, if we can arrest that alien outside that vehicle and take that two ton weapon away from them, that's good in some instances."

The hunt continues. 

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