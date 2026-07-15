You Won't Believe How This Democrat Lawmaker Is Trying to Beat a Traffic Ticket

A Democratic state lawmaker in New Hampshire is using an interesting method to get out of paying for a parking ticket.

State Rep. Ellen D. Read has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and decide her traffic case. This comes after police stopped her while she drove home from the State House and told the officer she was returning from performing her official duties, which means he was not allowed to stop her.

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From Fox News:

A Democratic New Hampshire lawmaker accused of driving more than 100 mph in one case and 92 mph in another argues a centuries-old provision of the state constitution protected her from being stopped while traveling to or from legislative session, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. State Rep. Ellen Read argues police unlawfully stopped and detained her because the New Hampshire Constitution protects lawmakers from being "arrested, or held to bail" while attending, traveling to or returning from the General Court. She contends the charges stemmed from an unconstitutional stop and should therefore be dismissed. Read was first stopped in December 2024, after authorities alleged she drove more than 100 mph on Interstate 93 in Windham. A second case followed in June 2025, when authorities accused her of driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone in Londonderry. In both cases, Read argued she was driving a vehicle displaying a New Hampshire state representative license plate and told officers she was returning from a legislative session. "At the time of the stop, Ms. Read was a sitting member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives," her petition states. "She was traveling in a vehicle bearing a New Hampshire State Representative license plate. Upon being stopped, Ms. Read informed the deputy that she was returning from the General Court." In response to questions from Fox News Digital, Read said she is not arguing the Constitution shields lawmakers from prosecution, but instead protects them from being stopped while traveling to or from legislative duties. The lawmaker argues that the state constitution grants lawmakers special protection from arrest when they are doing their jobs. “No member of the House of Representatives, or Senate shall be arrested, or held to bail, on mesne process, during his going to, returning from, or attendance upon, the Court.”

🚨 A New Hampshire Democrat is trying to get two speeding cases tossed by arguing the state constitution protected her from being pulled over on the way home from legislative sessions.



State Rep. Ellen Read was accused of driving more than 100 mph in one case and 92 mph in a 65… pic.twitter.com/5vbMbt9jru — Donnie Cope (@dcopechatter) July 15, 2026

In her filing, she points out that this rule, passed 242 years ago, has never been explained by any New Hampshire court. “This Petition presents a constitutional question of first impression under N.H. Const. pt. II, art. 21 that has never been addressed by this Court in the 242 years since ratification, alongside a fully developed speedy trial and due process claim that independently warrants relief,” the filing reads.

Read also noted that the long delay in her case violated her right to a quick trial and fair process. Even though the charge is a minor violation, it has dragged on for 10 months. She is requesting that the court dismiss her case and to decide what this privilege actually protects.

This is not the first time Read has tried to use this defense for a traffic infraction. Back in 2024, she was cited for reckless operation of her vehicle after being clocked at more than 100 miles per hour. She raised the same defense, but the judge denied her motion.

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