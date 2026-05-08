Woman Who Led Police on Multi-State Chase Learns the Hard Way She's Going to Face Consequences

Soft-on-crime policies have real-world consequences, including a sense of entitlement among criminals that they are, in fact, above the law. They need to be disabused of that notion, and one such criminal recently was. Iesha Harris led police on a multi-state car chase back in February. That chase ended with a crash that injured both Harris and a police officer.

Advertisement

Harris made her initial court appearance in a wheelchair, and her lawyer said she had a broken ankle, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung. Her bond was set at $110,00, and she faced multiple felony charges. Despite that, Harris managed to remove her ankle monitor and flee to Georgia, where she was re-arrested in April.

During a hearing, Harris tried to storm out of court after the judge denied her bail for a second time.

ALERT: Woman who led police on a multi-state chase and caused a cop car to flip tries storming out of court when the judge denied her bail for cutting off her ankle monitor.



Iesha Harris, 31, was arrested after leading police on a chase lasting over an hour that started in… pic.twitter.com/Q6y9cZKpGo — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) May 7, 2026

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Elyse Deters said Harris simply just does not care about the law or anything. "She doesn't care about the law. She doesn't care about orders… She doesn't care about the police. She doesn't care if she kills somebody."

Here's more:

A woman accused of leading police on a multistate chase was removed from court again Monday after a judge found her in contempt. Iesha Harris, 34, was escorted out of Hamilton County Court during a no-bond hearing. It was the second time in less than a week she was held in contempt. Cincinnati police cruiser video shown in court showed the chase involving Harris in February. Several officers testified during the hearing. Last week, Harris was in court for a no-bond hearing where Judge Christopher McDowell held her in contempt for an outburst. On Monday, she was held in contempt of court again after another outburst.

"Can I go?" Harris yells in court, before getting up and trying to walk out. "You keep doing that, bro, like you weird."

"Can I go?" she asks again after deputies begin escorting her from the courtroom. "I'm about to ship out," she says. "Y'all keep trying to put me in no bond. I got to smack the f**k out of her. I really should."

It's unclear whom Harris was referring to, but it's likely she was addressing the prosecutors.

the other problem with this disrespectful young woman is THE JUDGE should have put her in contempt, running off her mouth like that to a JUDGE? and just deciding she can get up & walk away because she has no couth 100% for the law, police or the judge in this courtroom! #jailtime https://t.co/WEOhlQo2o7 — Lee Chears (@CaTrHeel) May 7, 2026

She should also face charges for the threats she seems to have made.

The legal system has taught her there are no consequences how do we expect her to act. — flbrutus (@flbrutus) May 8, 2026

That's precisely the problem.

This is on law enforcement and the judges. They let her out after that chase and go easy on her. F***ing ridiculous. — MikeSmolinsky (@mike_smoli56473) May 8, 2026

Advertisement

Exactly. She was let out on bond, cut off her ankle monitor, and fled despite already facing multiple felony charges. Stop giving criminals low bail.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.