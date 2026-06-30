Immigration Attorney Surrenders License After Exploiting Immigrants With Massive Fraud Scheme

A Washington immigration attorney has surrendered her law license amid allegations that she and her firm filed fraudulent visa petitions and forged signatures as part of an effort to defraud immigrants.

Advertisement

Federal investigators are looking into claims that attorney Alexandra Lozano was involved in a scheme that affected tens of thousands of immigrants by making sweeping promises that she never kept.

Lozano built and ran a large immigration practice in Tukwila, Washington and marketed herself as the “abogada de los milagros,” which translates to “lawyer of miracles” in English. She focused on women petitioning for permanent residency under the Violence Against Women Act for victims of domestic abuse as well as T-visas for victims of human trafficking.

Her firm expanded quickly, opening offices across the country and in Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina. At its peak, it had more than 35,000 clients. Lozano’s signature appeared on over 53,900 pending petitions before U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, according to the Washington State Bar Association.

🚨 Immigration lawyer Alexandra Lozano permanently resigned from the State Bar of Washington on May 26, 2026, and can no longer practice law.



If Alexandra Lozano was your attorney and you have a pending USCIS petition or application:



Update Your Address

To make sure your case… pic.twitter.com/HPRiNBHms6 — USCIS (@USCIS) June 26, 2026

The alleged scheme involved rapidly generating and processing cases by offering to shield clients from federal immigration authorities. Non-attorney employees conducted client consultations and delivered scripted sales pitches in which they promised “100% protection” from immigration enforcement agencies.

Members of Lozano’s staff allegedly used a computer program to select case strategies without having licensed attorneys review them. They asked clients to sign blank pages or documents they had not reviewed. Then, they would affix the signatures to false declarations that contained fabricated or exaggerated claims of being abused or trafficked.

A former employee who worked in the Colombia office told The Associated Press that Lozano told staff to “please invent more information about abuse because it is not real abuse.”

The firm charged between $10,000 and $15,000. Some clients reported making payments over $30,000. The firm referred clients to an affiliated company that Lozano owned for additional assessments performed by unqualified personnel. The firm allegedly filed these petitions regardless of eligibility, including adjustment-of-status applications that carried clear risks of denial and possible removal proceedings.

Advertisement

The Seattle-based firm known as Luz Legal or La Luz del Camino Legal, founded by left-wing powerhouse attorney Alexandra Lozano, closed down permanently this month after Lozano gave up her law license to avoid facing a misconduct hearing by the Washington State Bar Association.… pic.twitter.com/YnnYtOys1q — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) June 16, 2026

Federal and state authorities launched multiple investigations into Lozano’s firm and the Washington State Bar Association alleged that the firm engaged in a pattern of misconduct involving unauthorized practice of law by non-attorneys, false statements in client pitches, and filing applications with false information. She surrendered her license in May in lieu of a disciplinary hearing.

Nine former clients filed a federal civil lawsuit in May alleging civil racketeering, malpractice and consumer protection violations. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate has been investigating the firm’s filings. However, no criminal charges have been filed against Lozano yet.

The Seattle-based firm known as Luz Legal or La Luz del Camino Legal, founded by left-wing powerhouse attorney Alexandra Lozano, closed down permanently this month after Lozano gave up her law license to avoid facing a misconduct hearing by the Washington State Bar Association.… pic.twitter.com/YnnYtOys1q — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) June 16, 2026

Advertisement

One plaintiff, who paid about $30,000, said he “put the trust of my family with her” and “believed in her and then she just let us down.”

Another said he signed documents only to later find out that the firm inserted false abuse claims about a family member, which led to removal proceedings.

Lozano’s attorney said her practice “has always been to fight for her clients, zealously pursue every lawful option available to them, and support their efforts to build lives in this country.”

If federal prosecutors decided to charge Lozano with wire fraud or making false statements to a government agency, she could face substantial prison time and fines.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.