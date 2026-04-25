Man Charged With Running Illegal Alien Harboring Scheme Through Japanese Steakhouse Chain in Michigan

The owner and operator of two Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse restaurants in Michigan was indicted on charges of conspiracy, harboring illegal aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain, and fraud and misuse of immigration documents.

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United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation Detroit Field Division and Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo Jr., U.S. Border Patrol, Detroit Sector.

Arrested yesterday was Yong Ni, 52, of Troy, Michigan. Ni appeared in federal court yesterday for his initial appearance on the charges.

“We will investigate and prosecute employers who harbor illegal aliens. These criminal employers profit from lawbreaking. And they do it at the expense of the American worker,” said Gorgon.

Officers from the Macomb County FBI Gang and Violent Crime Task Force and the U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector executed three separate search warrants at residences in Shelby Township and Royal Oak, Michigan, owned by Ni personally or through the Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse corporation, and encountered 28 people living at the homes, 17 of whom were identified as aliens illegally present in the United States without employment authorization.

Restaurant Owner Indicted on Charges of Harboring Illegal Aliens and Visa Fraud. Read more: https://t.co/wYK5liDovS pic.twitter.com/BVakPWJ3Ph — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) April 24, 2026

"Exploiting our immigration system for personal gain is a serious offense, and those who orchestrate or participate in such schemes will have to answer for their actions,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The defendant’s alleged actions of illegally harboring individuals at various residences across our state, transporting them, and employing them at his restaurants, including those unlawfully present in the United States, while misusing visa programs for financial gain, are serious. This operation was a success thanks to the dedicated members of our Macomb County FBI Gang and Violent Crime Task Force and the FBI Oakland County Resident Agency, alongside our partners at the U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector."

Evidence obtained during the course of the investigation showed that the illegal aliens were hired by Ni to work at his restaurants located in Shelby Township and Royal Oak. The illegal aliens resided at NI’s Shelby Township and Royal Oak homes and were transported to and from the restaurant for work. Further investigation showed that NI directed illegal aliens without valid documents to other employees to obtain fraudulent permanent resident cards and social security cards.

Ni has also been charged with possession of a lawful permanent resident card obtained by fraud or false statements. Ni obtained a visa to the United States and his permanent residency by failing to disclose a prior exclusion order from 1995 where he attempted to enter the United States with a fraudulent United States passport.

“This case demonstrates our unwavering commitment to enforcing immigration laws and protecting the integrity of our communities. We will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure those who exploit vulnerable individuals for personal gain are held accountable,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo Jr., U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector.

NI faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the Macomb County FBI Gang and Violent Crime Task Force and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Garcia and Assistant United States Attorney Sean King.

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An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent. The burden is on the government to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

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