US Iran Peace Deal Expected Within 24 Hours, Pakistan's Prime Minister Says

Pakistan’s prime minister announced on Saturday that the United States and Iran are expected to sign a peace deal within 24 hours.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalization likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week.”

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Sharif said they are “confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace.”

We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week.



We would like to thank United States of… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 13, 2026

Pakistan is playing a key role in helping Washington and Tehran reach an agreement that would satisfy both parties and end the war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. In a prior post on Friday, Sharif confirmed that “a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps.”

He added, “Peace has never been this close as it is now.”

Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 12, 2026

🔴BREAKING: Iran’s negotiating team is not planning to visit Geneva or elsewhere in the next few days, state media reports citing Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. pic.twitter.com/Lc6YFzXQtQ — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 13, 2026

The deal would likely extend the ceasefire that was established in April to allow for more comprehensive talks on Iran’s nuclear program and other points of contention. This development comes after Israel and Iran have engaged in back-and-forth missile strikes. Both sides stopped after President Donald Trump called on both sides to halt the fighting.

The current deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz for shipping while easing some of the U.S. sanctions on the Iranian regime in exchange for concessions on its nuclear activities.

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