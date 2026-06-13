Fox News Contributor Outlines the Things That Must Happen With Trump's Iran Deal. It's a Tall Order
Fox News Contributor Outlines the Things That Must Happen With Trump's Iran Deal....
CNN's Fact-Checker Has Vanished
CNN's Fact-Checker Has Vanished
The NYT's 'Me Too' Reporter Ran Interference for Graham Platner This Week
The NYT's 'Me Too' Reporter Ran Interference for Graham Platner This Week
These Groups Used Taxpayer Funds to Push Leftist Causes – the Trump Administration Is Shutting It Down
These Groups Used Taxpayer Funds to Push Leftist Causes – the Trump Administration...
The Beleaguered State of Maine
The Beleaguered State of Maine
Will James Talarico Drop His Pedophile-Protecting Political Ally?
Will James Talarico Drop His Pedophile-Protecting Political Ally?
VIP
The Libs Are Already Being Insufferable Over the World Cup
The Libs Are Already Being Insufferable Over the World Cup
Clinton-Appointed Activist Judge Blocks Ken Paxton's ActBlue Lawsuit to Protect James Talarico
Clinton-Appointed Activist Judge Blocks Ken Paxton's ActBlue Lawsuit to Protect James Tala...
Hillary Clinton Is Back and Lying Again
Hillary Clinton Is Back and Lying Again
Treasury Is Right to Examine the National Security Risks of Foreign-Funded Lawsuits
Treasury Is Right to Examine the National Security Risks of Foreign-Funded Lawsuits
The Algorithm Knows Where, Not Why
The Algorithm Knows Where, Not Why
Timely Care Is Compassionate Care. Then Why Are Families Still Waiting?
Timely Care Is Compassionate Care. Then Why Are Families Still Waiting?
What Is Good Economic Policy?
What Is Good Economic Policy?
Waning Prominence of Pride Month Is Cause for Hope
Waning Prominence of Pride Month Is Cause for Hope
Tipsheet

US Iran Peace Deal Expected Within 24 Hours, Pakistan's Prime Minister Says

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 13, 2026 12:30 PM
US Iran Peace Deal Expected Within 24 Hours, Pakistan's Prime Minister Says
AP Photo/Matin Hashemi

Pakistan’s prime minister announced on Saturday that the United States and Iran are expected to sign a peace deal within 24 hours.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalization likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week.”

Advertisement

Sharif said they are “confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace.”

Pakistan is playing a key role in helping Washington and Tehran reach an agreement that would satisfy both parties and end the war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. In a prior post on Friday, Sharif confirmed that “a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps.”

He added, “Peace has never been this close as it is now.”

Recommended

These Groups Used Taxpayer Funds to Push Leftist Causes – the Trump Administration Is Shutting It Down Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

FOREIGN POLICY IRAN PAKISTAN

The deal would likely extend the ceasefire that was established in April to allow for more comprehensive talks on Iran’s nuclear program and other points of contention. This development comes after Israel and Iran have engaged in back-and-forth missile strikes. Both sides stopped after President Donald Trump called on both sides to halt the fighting.

The current deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz for shipping while easing some of the U.S. sanctions on the Iranian regime in exchange for concessions on its nuclear activities.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

These Groups Used Taxpayer Funds to Push Leftist Causes – the Trump Administration Is Shutting It Down Jeff Charles
Hillary Clinton Is Back and Lying Again Joseph Chalfant
Clinton-Appointed Activist Judge Blocks Ken Paxton's ActBlue Lawsuit to Protect James Talarico Joseph Chalfant
Fox News Contributor Outlines the Things That Must Happen With Trump's Iran Deal. It's a Tall Order Matt Vespa
CNN's Fact-Checker Has Vanished Matt Vespa
The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost for Cleveland Clinic Ken Blackwell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

These Groups Used Taxpayer Funds to Push Leftist Causes – the Trump Administration Is Shutting It Down Jeff Charles
Advertisement