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Tipsheet

Trump Reshares Comments From Top Iranian Official. Here's What He Said.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 12, 2026 12:02 PM
Trump Reshares Comments From Top Iranian Official. Here's What He Said.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump reposted a screenshot of a post from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the latest movement in potential Iran talks.

Araghchi wrote on Thursday that “the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content.”

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“In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course,” he added.

Just two hours before the president shared the Iranian official's comments, he said that the Middle Eastern nation is leaking phony details of the deal to media outlets.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” Trump wrote Thursday morning. 

“Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!” he continued.

A senior Trump administration official told Townhall via email that the deal the Iranians “have agreed to” includes five key points: 

1. Nuclear material will be destroyed and removed

2. Nuclear program will be dismantled

3. None of their money released until they perform

4. Strait of Hormuz will be open

5. No Iran funding of terrorist groups

The official added that this “is a performance-based deal.”

Earlier this week, the United States conducted more strikes against the country after Iran downed a United States military helicopter. Tensions appeared to have escalated Thursday morning, with the president suggesting that there would be serious actions taken against Iran’s “oil infrastructure points” like Kharg Island. However, the president later canceled the planned strikes and sounded optimistic about an agreement later on Thursday. 

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that false information is being circulated to jeopardize an agreement. 

"Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal," Sharif wrote. "Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now."

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