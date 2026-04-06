How Iran's Military Responded to Trump's Threat

President Donald Trump on Saturday and Sunday issued direct threats to the Iranian regime, giving it until Tuesday evening to shut down its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and begin working toward a lasting peace agreement.

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Iran’s government rejected Trump’s demand and suggested it is willing to continue the war despite the rampant destruction it has suffered. Mohammad Akraminia, spokesperson for the regime’s military, told a state-run news agency, “We can continue the war as long as the political authorities see fit … the enemy must definitely regret it because, after this war, we need to reach a point of security and not witness another war.”

Meanwhile, the clock is still ticking on Trump’s threat. In a post on Truth Social, the president said it would launch airstrikes against Iran’s energy facilities and bridges if it refuses to end the blockade. He warned that the regime would “be living in Hell.”

While speaking with reporters on Sunday, the president said the regime made a peace proposal that was “significant” but “not good enough.”

“They've made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal. It's a significant step,” the president said. “It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step. They have made. They're negotiating now, and they've made a very significant step. We'll see what happens.

Trump says Iran's peace proposal is "significant," but" not good enough." pic.twitter.com/BGyzTysJk9 — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) April 6, 2026

Trump further noted that the U.S. military is “obliterating that country” but that the regime doesn’t “want to say uncle.”

“And if they don’t, they’ll have no bridges, they’ll have no power plants, they’ll have no anything,” he added.

At the same time, Pakistan offered a 45-day ceasefire emergency agreement called the “Islamabad Accord” to the United States and Iran to bring about a temporary halt in hostilities as Trump’s deadline looms. The plan has two stages. First it would require an immediate cessation of military attacks and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Secondly, it includes a 15-to-20-day period for Washington and Tehran to hammer out a deal.

Pakistani officials have met with Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian officials to negotiate an agreement.

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has been in contact with US VP JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi “all night long”



Under the proposal, a ceasefire would take effect immediately, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with 15–20 days to finalise a… — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) April 6, 2026

Iran has rejected the Trump administration’s demands on multiple occasions but has indicated it is willing to continue negotiations. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said the regime is reviewing Pakistan’s proposal but emphasized that “negotiation can in no way be compatible with ultimatums, crimes, or threats to commit war crimes.”

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