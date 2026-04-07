An Unlikely Party Might've Just Negotiated A Ceasefire in the Iran Conflict

CNN has just reported that a deal may have been brokered by the Pakistanis to extend tonight’s 8:00 PM deadline set by President Donald Trump after he issued a stern threat should the Persian state not come to the negotiating table. CNN's reporting indicates that this would not be an end to the conflict, but merely a two week pause to allow for diplomatic negotiations to occur.

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BREAKING: Reports of potential ceasefire between US and Iran to be closed tonight, according to CNN report. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: A regional source tells CNN a U.S.-Iran deal is expected to be closed tonight. pic.twitter.com/DAA9UqpBzC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: After the Pakistani PM proposed a two-week delay for President Trump’s Iran deadline, “good news is expected from both sides soon,” per CNN, citing regional sources



REALLY hope that’s true!



Both sides need an off-ramp! pic.twitter.com/DmNADYSASJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 7, 2026

#BREAKING: A U.S.-Iran deal is expected to be reached tonight ––CNN. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) April 7, 2026

BREAKING: A deal between the US and Iran is expected to be closed tonight, a source tells CNN, adding that "some good news is expected from both sides soon." Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is reportedly steering the talks. — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) April 7, 2026

BREAKING: A deal between the US and Iran is expected to be closed tonight, a source tells CNN, adding that "some good news is expected from both sides soon." Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is reportedly steering the talks. — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) April 7, 2026

NEW: “Some good news is expected from both sides soon” regarding a potential Iran ceasefire, a regional source tells CNN — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) April 7, 2026

Following reports of a possible “breakthrough” in peace talks between Iran and the United States, mediated by Pakistan only hours before the deadline set by President Trump. Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, has stated in a post on X: pic.twitter.com/lJRWOHNLVt — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 7, 2026

No details of the framework of a deal have been released. CNN reported that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked for an extension of tonight’s deadline and for the Iranians to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks in order to “allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war.”

Trump had previously indicated that he believed that the Iranians had no intention of striking up a deal, and that a civilization would fall as a result. Only two hours remain until his deadline comes to pass.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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