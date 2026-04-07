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Tipsheet

An Unlikely Party Might've Just Negotiated A Ceasefire in the Iran Conflict

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 07, 2026 6:00 PM
An Unlikely Party Might've Just Negotiated A Ceasefire in the Iran Conflict
U.S. Navy via AP

CNN has just reported that a deal may have been brokered by the Pakistanis to extend tonight’s 8:00 PM deadline set by President Donald Trump after he issued a stern threat should the Persian state not come to the negotiating table. CNN's reporting indicates that this would not be an end to the conflict, but merely a two week pause to allow for diplomatic negotiations to occur.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN PAKISTAN

No details of the framework of a deal have been released. CNN reported that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked for an extension of tonight’s deadline and for the Iranians to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks in order to “allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war.”

Trump had previously indicated that he believed that the Iranians had no intention of striking up a deal, and that a civilization would fall as a result. Only two hours remain until his deadline comes to pass.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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