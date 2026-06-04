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Tipsheet

Netanyahu Discusses Phone Call With Trump: 'We've Always Found a Way'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 04, 2026 1:45 PM
Netanyahu Discusses Phone Call With Trump: 'We've Always Found a Way'
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed his solidarity with President Donald Trump after reports suggested the two leaders had a tense phone call earlier this week.

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During an interview with CNBC’s Sara Eisen, he was asked to comment on the matter. “Well, I’m not going to get into details of our conversations,” Netanyahu said. “We’ve had thousands, well, a lot, a lot of them. And if you think this is a crisis, you should be in some other conversations.”

“But we’ve always found a way. We have so many agreements. We agree on the main things. We want to get Iran, the nuclear program in Iran, finished,” the prime minister added.

Netanyahu stressed that he and Trump “wanted to make sure that Iran doesn’t pose a threat to Israel, to the Middle East, to America” and “doesn’t develop nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them not only to Israel and to every capital… but to every city in the United States.”

“Has your relationship at all shifted with him?” Eisen asked.

“This has been a great relationship because he’s been the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House,” Netanyahu replied. “And he respects me, I respect him. We always find a way to work out our differences.”

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The prime minister did not confirm or deny any of the reported details of the call. Trump was frustrated that Israel resumed strikes on Beirut to target Hezbollah. “You’re f*****g crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me,” Trump reportedly said, also explaining that “Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Trump confirmed some of the details of the call during an interview, saying he used strong language. However, he affirmed that he likes Netanyahu and that he works well with him.

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