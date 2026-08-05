Pete Buttigieg Shares His Plans to Destroy American Government

Pete Buttigieg, the former lackluster Transportation Secretary under the Biden Administration, is going to run for president in 2028. He doesn't have a chance, of course, because he's polling at about zero percent with black voters, but he's going to give it the old college try.

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Like his fellow Democrats, including the Democratic Socialists of America, Buttigieg wants to abolish the institutions that make us a republic. That means ending the Electoral College, of course, because we can't have those pesky red states get a say in who runs the nation.

Mayor Pete has more thoughts on scrapping the Electoral College:



"It's a matter of fundamental fairness."



"I don't see how you get to the idea that any one voter should have a greater vote than another voter." pic.twitter.com/teC7kSvROm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 4, 2026

"Totally," Buttigieg says when asked if he'd scrap the Electoral College. "This is one where it just is a matter of basic fundamental fairness. I don't see how you get to the idea that any one voter should have a greater vote than another voter."

The Electoral College is the great equalizer, of course. It makes sure that states with smaller populations get a voice in our national elections.

Buttigieg would also expand the Supreme Court to make sure it ruled in Democrats' favor.

Mayor Pete says expanding the Supreme Court is necessary:



"The Supreme Court is only the Supreme Court functionally, if everybody can agree that it is legitimate."



Packing in 4 leftwing judicial activists will surely get everyone to agree on its legitimacy.



Brilliant stuff. https://t.co/bAunsU4Tgr pic.twitter.com/3shfoEeLb7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 4, 2026

"What I want to do is, expansion is part of a vision to reform, to make it less partisan," he said. "13 I think is the most natural number because that's how many districts you've got."

"But what I think we need to do is first of all recognize these things are not written in stone, they're not even written in the Constitution," Buttigieg continued. "Most importantly, what does it take to make these institutions work? The Supreme Court is only the Supreme Court functionally if everybody can agree that it is legitimate."

Translation: the court is only legitimate when Democrats like it. It doesn't matter if Republicans like this writer think a leftist-packed Supreme Court is illegitimate (and it would be), only that Democrats think it's legitimate. And by legitimate, they mean "a court that will always take our side."

This is fundamentally disqualifying, of course.

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