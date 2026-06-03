Trump Just Confirmed His Heated Phone Call With Benjamin Netanyahu

An Axios report that has been circulating this week claims President Trump had a heated phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he blasted Netanyahu over Israeli strikes in Lebanon that Iran responded by threatening to abandon negotiations, and pressured him to halt further military action planned for Beirut.

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According to unnamed sources, Trump allegedly called Netanyahu "crazy" and claimed that, without his support, the Israeli prime minister would be in prison. The report also alleges that Trump told Netanyahu that everyone despises Israel because of its continued military actions against neighboring countries, despite ongoing negotiations. The explosive claims quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing skepticism about the Axios report and its reliance on anonymous sources.

“What the fuck are you doing?!” Trump lit into Netanyahu over the Lebanon bombing:



“You're fucking crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."@BarakRavid & I https://t.co/b1lEZEmN6p — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 1, 2026

However, President Trump, in an interview with the New York Post, confirmed the conversation.

Trump confirms @axios reporting about Netanyahu call



Q: Axios reported that you … said, "Are you F-ing crazy? What are you F-ing doing? I helped you still out of jail”



Trump: I did https://t.co/l0MpAfrLTc pic.twitter.com/vOTQf6KEjA — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 3, 2026

"Axios reported that you had a phone call with Bibi Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, in which you were angry with him. You said, are you effing crazy? What are you effing doing? I helped you stay out of jail. Is that true?" the New York Post's Miranda Devine asked. "Did you speak to him in those terms?"

"I did," the president said. "I don't want to say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon, you know. At some point, I said, Bibi, we got to stop this. We got to stop it."

On Monday, Axios reported that during the heated phone call with Prime Minister Netanyahu, the president at one point said:

"You're f**king crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

At another point, according to the report, Trump exclaimed: "What the f**k are you doing?" in reference to Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

However, President Trump maintained that he still has a good relationship with Prime Minister Netanyahu and that the two continue to work well together. He also said he remains optimistic that a final agreement to end the Iran war can be reached.

“I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon,” Trump said, before adding, “We’ve worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him,”

This comes as the situation with Iran has remained fragile in recent weeks, with the Trump administration continuing to push for negotiations while assuring Americans that a final agreement is nearing completion. Those claims, however, have yet to be substantiated, as reports of an imminent deal have repeatedly been followed by delays. Last Friday, President Trump entered the Situation Room in an effort to finalize an agreement, but no announcement ultimately emerged.

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Meanwhile, Israeli strikes on Iranian proxies appear to be further complicating the diplomatic process. Iran launched attacks across the Middle East on Tuesday night, targeting U.S. bases in several Gulf states, marking another major violation of the existing ceasefire agreement.

It remains unclear how close the United States actually is to the end of the Iran War.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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