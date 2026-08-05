Rep. Seth Moulton Threw His Daughters Under the Bus to Appease Trans Activists

Shortly after the 2024 election, Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton was in a spot of trouble with his fellow leftists. Moulton committed the unforgivable sin of defending girls' sports, you see. Despite being a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat who supports gun control, high-speed rail, and the Russian collusion hoax, he was still attacked.

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What did Moulton say, exactly, that earned their ire? Well, this:

"I have two little girls, I don't want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I'm supposed to be afraid to say that."

Where's the lie?

But it seems Moulton was sufficiently cowed into walking back that position, to the point where he's now apologizing for ever saying it.

Seth Moulton apologizes to the far-Left for saying he doesn’t want men in girls’ sports.



Q: "You said 'I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over...by a male or formerly male athlete'..."



MOULTON: “To the trans community…I’m sorry if my comments hurt you.” pic.twitter.com/dZAMvkVqu5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2026

"To the trans community, feeling the weight and the pain of the Trump administration policies, I deeply recognize your trauma. And I'm sorry if my comments hurt you," Moulton said.

Wow.

Way to fold like a cheap suit.

I’m sure they’ll grow up feeling very safe knowing he folds like a cheap suit in the face of bullies. — Arthur Dent (@trashdnscattrd) August 4, 2026

Imagine being Moulton's daughter and realizing your dad was fine with you losing a spot on your sports team or, worse, getting hurt, because a boy felt like he was a girl.

What a coward https://t.co/1zOzmuFYYS — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 4, 2026

It's absolute cowardice.

Has there ever been a bigger coward in politics than Seth Moulton? He said last year he didn’t want to see his young daughters get “run over” by boys in sports, which is what any normal father would say. But it upset the trans mob so Seth had a choice to make.



His kids or… https://t.co/hzd4u7Ov7k — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) August 5, 2026

He chose mentally ill men and activists over his daughter.

Throwing his own girls under the bus to pander to perverted men for votes. Coward. https://t.co/BA9fBbhYJe — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) August 4, 2026

It's shameful.

It also shows something else. Yes, Moulton is a coward. But he specifically mentioned the Trump administration's policies. Why? Because Moulton is doing this, as all trans activists and Democrats are, in opposition to President Trump. If President Trump said the sky is blue, they'd say he was lying. If he announced the cure for cancer, Democrats would get a judge to block its use.

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