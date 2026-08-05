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Rep. Seth Moulton Threw His Daughters Under the Bus to Appease Trans Activists

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 05, 2026 4:30 PM
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Rep. Seth Moulton Threw His Daughters Under the Bus to Appease Trans Activists
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Shortly after the 2024 election, Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton was in a spot of trouble with his fellow leftists. Moulton committed the unforgivable sin of defending girls' sports, you see. Despite being a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat who supports gun control, high-speed rail, and the Russian collusion hoax, he was still attacked.

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What did Moulton say, exactly, that earned their ire? Well, this:

"I have two little girls, I don't want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I'm supposed to be afraid to say that."

Where's the lie?

But it seems Moulton was sufficiently cowed into walking back that position, to the point where he's now apologizing for ever saying it.

"To the trans community, feeling the weight and the pain of the Trump administration policies, I deeply recognize your trauma. And I'm sorry if my comments hurt you," Moulton said.

Wow.

Way to fold like a cheap suit.

Imagine being Moulton's daughter and realizing your dad was fine with you losing a spot on your sports team or, worse, getting hurt, because a boy felt like he was a girl.

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It's absolute cowardice.

He chose mentally ill men and activists over his daughter.

It's shameful.

It also shows something else. Yes, Moulton is a coward. But he specifically mentioned the Trump administration's policies. Why? Because Moulton is doing this, as all trans activists and Democrats are, in opposition to President Trump. If President Trump said the sky is blue, they'd say he was lying. If he announced the cure for cancer, Democrats would get a judge to block its use.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TRANSGENDER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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