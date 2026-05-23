Trump Announces Peace Deal With Iran Is Nearing Completion

The United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran are on the cusp of reaching an interim peace deal to end the conflict that began with Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28.

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President Donald Trump had initially indicated that he was “50/50” as to whether or not strikes against the Persian state would continue. On Saturday afternoon, Trump issued a statement on social media stating that a deal had largely been finalized.

🚨🚨🚨Scoop: President Trump tells me he's "solid 50/50" on Iran deal or bombing. Trump said he will meet senior advisers today to discuss latest draft agreement and may make a decision by tomorrow. My story on @axioshttps://t.co/jDHZtqUqT4 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 23, 2026

According to a statement from U.S. President Donald J. Trump, following a call with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, an agreement, surrounding the current memorandum of understanding on the table, “has… pic.twitter.com/TYSkCUbpX6 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 23, 2026

In the hours before the news broke, key figures in the Trump administration flocked back to the White House as Trump led a conference call with leaders of the Gulf states. Vice President JD Vance made an impromptu flight back from Ohio, while Secretary of War Pete Hegseth returned from West Point.

#BREAKING: Vice President Vance, War Secretary Hegseth, and General Caine rushed to the White House in an abrupt motorcade. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) May 23, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance has made an UNPLANNED RETURN to Washington, DC, and his motorcade is racing to the White House



President Trump has summoned his whole national security team to a meeting on Iran.



POTUS is also scheduled to hold a conference call at 1pm ET… pic.twitter.com/bqLQ6r1ZVO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 23, 2026

Secretary of War Hegseth returning to DC pic.twitter.com/JdupsVYY6F — Gordo (@GordoCDA) May 23, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concerns about the negotiated deal to Trump, and reportedly pressured him into launching another wave of strikes against Iranian assets. Opinions from other regional leaders on whether or not Trump should continue the strikes were mixed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is highly concerned about the current peace deal under discussion and has urged President Trump to launch another round of strikes against Iran, Israeli officials tell Axios. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 23, 2026

🚨Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told me that some leaders in the region urged President Trump to strike Iran to weaken the regime and get a deal on better terms.

🚨On the other hand, he said, other leaders in the region and some of the president's top advisers urged him to take… https://t.co/iMfPTDsSrW — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 23, 2026

Details are yet to be released, but are expected in the coming hours or days.

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