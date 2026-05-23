Trump Announces Peace Deal With Iran Is Nearing Completion

This Dem Senator's Post About Tulsi Gabbard Resigning Was Absolutely Classless
This Dem Senator's Post About Tulsi Gabbard Resigning Was Absolutely Classless
Look Who Introduced President Trump at a Rally Yesterday. And Some Libs Were Furious.
Look Who Introduced President Trump at a Rally Yesterday. And Some Libs Were...
Democratic Party Gives Stephen Colbert Heartfelt Thanks for His Service
Democratic Party Gives Stephen Colbert Heartfelt Thanks for His Service
VIP
The Left Will Never Stop Justifying Political Violence
The Left Will Never Stop Justifying Political Violence
20-30 Gunshots Reported Outside White House
20-30 Gunshots Reported Outside White House
VIP
Illegal Alien Stole Identity, Collected Over $300K in Taxpayer Benefits for Decades
Illegal Alien Stole Identity, Collected Over $300K in Taxpayer Benefits for Decades
EXCLUSIVE: Bogus Smear of Trump-Endorsed Veteran's Disability Traces Back to RINO Rival's Consultant
EXCLUSIVE: Bogus Smear of Trump-Endorsed Veteran's Disability Traces Back to RINO Rival's...
Former Atlanta Housing Authority Executive Sentenced to Prison in Section 8 Fraud Scheme
Former Atlanta Housing Authority Executive Sentenced to Prison in Section 8 Fraud Scheme
Democrats Smear Tulsi Gabbard After She Resigns to Care for Husband Battling Cancer Diagnosis
Democrats Smear Tulsi Gabbard After She Resigns to Care for Husband Battling Cancer...
Kyle Busch's Cause of Death Released By Family
Kyle Busch's Cause of Death Released By Family
Maryland Fraudster Allegedly Used 30 Stolen Identities in SNAP Scheme
Maryland Fraudster Allegedly Used 30 Stolen Identities in SNAP Scheme
Spencer Pratt Has an Unreal Fundraising Lead Over Woke LA Mayor Karen Bass
Spencer Pratt Has an Unreal Fundraising Lead Over Woke LA Mayor Karen Bass
This IRGC-Trained Terrorist Had Plans to Assassinate Ivanka Trump
This IRGC-Trained Terrorist Had Plans to Assassinate Ivanka Trump
Student Activists Are a Symptom — Classroom Bias Is the Disease
Student Activists Are a Symptom — Classroom Bias Is the Disease
Tipsheet

Trump Announces Peace Deal With Iran Is Nearing Completion

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 23, 2026 4:45 PM
Trump Announces Peace Deal With Iran Is Nearing Completion
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran are on the cusp of reaching an interim peace deal to end the conflict that began with Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump had initially indicated that he was “50/50” as to whether or not strikes against the Persian state would continue. On Saturday afternoon, Trump issued a statement on social media stating that a deal had largely been finalized.

In the hours before the news broke, key figures in the Trump administration flocked back to the White House as Trump led a conference call with leaders of the Gulf states. Vice President JD Vance made an impromptu flight back from Ohio, while Secretary of War Pete Hegseth returned from West Point.

Recommended

20-30 Gunshots Reported Outside White House Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concerns about the negotiated deal to Trump, and reportedly pressured him into launching another wave of strikes against Iranian assets. Opinions from other regional leaders on whether or not Trump should continue the strikes were mixed.

Details are yet to be released, but are expected in the coming hours or days.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

20-30 Gunshots Reported Outside White House Scott McClallen
Kyle Busch's Cause of Death Released By Family Joseph Chalfant
EXCLUSIVE: Bogus Smear of Trump-Endorsed Veteran's Disability Traces Back to RINO Rival's Consultant Joseph Chalfant
Look Who Introduced President Trump at a Rally Yesterday. And Some Libs Were Furious. Matt Vespa
This Dem Senator's Post About Tulsi Gabbard Resigning Was Absolutely Classless Matt Vespa
Spencer Pratt Has an Unreal Fundraising Lead Over Woke LA Mayor Karen Bass Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

20-30 Gunshots Reported Outside White House Scott McClallen
Advertisement