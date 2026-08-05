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'I'm Not Backing Down From This One': Stephen Smith Draws Red Line on Men in Women's Sports

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 05, 2026 12:30 PM
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'I'm Not Backing Down From This One': Stephen Smith Draws Red Line on Men in Women's Sports
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Sophie Cunningham has been under fire for taking a position that the vast majority of Americans hold: men do not belong in women's sports. The WNBA hierarchy and trans activists have targeted Cunningham and her fans for daring to speak their minds. It's another display of misogyny from the oh-so-tolerant Left.

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But now Cunningham and the rest have a new ally: announcer Stephen A. Smith, who came out against men in women's sports.

"My issue isn't hate. It's protecting women, protecting girls, and asking why a WNBA coach chose to inject herself into a controversy that could hurt the very league she's supposed to represent," Smith wrote. "Common sense still matters. That's where I stand."

Smith called out Cheryl Reeve, the president of the Minnesota Lynx, in a YouTube video, telling Reeve she was putting herself before the whole league.

"On several occasions in the past, I've interviewed somebody by the name of Riley Gaines, who's a longtime advocate for biological men staying out of women's sports," Smith said. "I've interviewed Riley Gaines on at least two occasions, and I completely support Riley Gaines' position."

"Her resume speaks for itself. What she was was a swimmer, but I happen to also think she's a fantastic person to talk to, a highly intelligent young lady who's principled," he continued. "And the thing that shocks me is like this is not a conversation about being anti-anything. This is a conversation about being pro-girls."

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"Ladies and gentlemen, at some point in time, there has to be a return of common sense. This is not about preaching hate. Nobody is supporting that on this show. Nobody should be supporting that in our society. I am a live and let live kind of guy," Smith said.

"You can't be a male, born a male, transitioning to female and think that you should have the right to compete with women. Not in basketball, not in football, not in boxing, not in the UFC. Hell, not even in tennis," he added. "It's an aberration when you find somebody like a Serena Williams serving 120 ... miles an hour."

"We got to stop this. We got to stop acting like somebody that's speaking up on behalf of girls like a Sophie Cunningham, like Riley Gaines, are scourges of the earth. You are Cheryl Reeve, head coach of the Minnesota Lynx. That is an irresponsible thing to do," Smith went on. "You are a coach for a female basketball team."

"Do you not think that females are being screwed over if they have to compete against an individual born as a male? What are you talking about? What are you talking about?" he said.

Then he laid into Reeve's activism. "How are you, coach Cheryl Reeve, and you could condone that? And then you gonna come out with a t-shirt, no regard for the WNBA. No regard for the sponsors that may be put off by that. No regard for the bottom line that might be affected because of a position that she has taken."

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Sanity is being restored, but the Left will not go quietly. The WNBA proved that.

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