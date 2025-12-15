President Trump Reacts to Rob Reiner's Death

President Donald Trump responded to the deaths of film director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, on Monday.

Reports suggested that Reiner and Singer were stabbed to death.

In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote, “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Riner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable afflication with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before,” Trump continued. “May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Reiner and Singer were found dead in their home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

From ABC News:

Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death in their Brentwood-area residence. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the Reiner family said. Officials said during a press conference Sunday night that they have not identified a suspect and nobody is currently in custody. "This is a devastating loss for our city and our country," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice."

Rob Reiner was an amazing storyteller.



He and his wife did not deserve to die in this horrific way.



Actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen near Reiner and Singer’s home, a source told ABC News. The source said Crystal “looked like he was about to cry.”

Reiner and Singer had three children. Some reports have suggested his son, Nick, was the individual who stabbed his parents to death.

Reiner is known for directing classic films like The Princess Bride, Misery, and A Few Good Men.